Former Premier League hero Shaka Hislop believes that Jurrien Timber should have received a red card in Arsenal's away clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon - not only for the contentious tackle on Pedro Porro, but for two 'separate incidents' involving the tackle and also putting his hands on Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Shortly before the interval in the north London derby, Timber did have his studs up leading into a tackle with Porro as both went for the ball - and perhaps fortunately, his studs rolled the right side of the ball to stop him following through onto the Spaniard's shin. That prompted an angry reaction from Vicario as the two grabbed one another in the aftermath - and Timber's role in both incidents means that Hislop believes that he should have walked.

Hislop: Both Timber Incidents 'Deserving' of a Red Card

The defender should have been sent off, says the ex-Newcastle man

Speaking to ESPN FC, Hislop stated that the Arsenal man should have been sent off - not just for the tackle which he thought was a straight sending off, but with a yellow card for the foul and then another caution for the handbags with Vicario just moments later. He said:

"If both of them were there at the same point at the same time, and their feet were the same height, they would catch each other boot to boot, or stud to stud. Jurrien Timber doesn't catch him stud to stud. "Whichever way, right, and that is why I say it's two incidents because then it continues. The aggressor comes over and grabs the shoulders of Jurrien Timber, who responds and grabs the shoulders of Vicario. "Now, never mind the foul. If it were just that isolated incident, Vicario and Jurrien Timber - the goalkeeper comes into him and he reacts that way nine times out of ten. The referee books both players. "So if we are saying 'alright, it's not really a red for the first challenge but I'm going to book him', the second incident - you can't just book Vicario. Either you book nobody, and just show Jurrien Timber the yellow and you move on, or you have to show him two yellows. It's two incidents, two separate incidents, that I think each are deserving of a yellow - and I can make the argument that the first is probably deserving of a straight red."

Jurrien Timber Decision Had a Huge Outcome

Arsenal may well have lost had he been sent off

It was certainly a hot topic at that time, and it definitely had an outcome on the result.

Tottenham Statistics Arsenal 5 Shots on target 4 4 Shots off target 0 64 Possession 36 5 Yellow cards 3 13 Fouls 10 7 Corners 6

Timber - who cost £34million from Ajax last summer - remained on the pitch and that meant that Arsenal's already depleted squad didn't suffer any further with 10 men, let alone possessing a young bench.

Meanwhile, Vicario's yellow card likely made him hesistant throughout the game, which could have been a huge factor in the goal as he refused to come out of his area with any aggression before Gabriel thundered home a header to put the Gunners into the lead.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Timber only played three games for Arsenal last season after he picked up an ACL injury on his debut.

Referee Jarred Gillett looked to have handled the situation quite well after the tackle spilled over into a scuffle between the two teams - especially with tensions usually rising on derby day - but Tottenham fans may be anguished that they weren't on the receiving end of the decision on Sunday, as it could have pushed them further up the table and given Ange Postecoglou's men a real boost in terms of securing European football.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 16-09-24.