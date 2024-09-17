Unai Emery has run the risk of angering summer signing Ian Maatsen after leaving him out of Aston Villa's opening Champions League starting lineup to face Young Boys tonight.

Villa came from behind to beat Everton 3-2 on Saturday, with Maatsen's introduction to the team helping the club overturn the result, and the Dutch wing-back has been pushing to get the nod ahead of Lucas Digne in recent weeks.

But the club announced on their official X account that Emery had named an unchanged starting lineup from the weekend victory at Villa Park, with French defender Digne in from the start once again.

Ian Maatsen Will Be Furious

Yet to start for Villa since his move in the summer

After a spectacular loan spell with Burnley in the 2022/23 season, Maatsen returned to Chelsea to push for a place in Mauricio Pochettino's side at Stamford Bridge last season. But after limited opportunities in the first half of the campaign, Maatsen made the move to the Bundesliga to join Borussia Dortmund.

His fantastic form on the left helped the German giants to reach the Champions League final for the first time since 2013, but he wasn't capable of preventing Real Madrid from lifting the trophy for a record 15th time in their history.

However, those performances convinced Aston Villa chiefs that he was the right addition to their defence and they agreed a £35million deal with Chelsea to bring Maatsen to Villa Park on a long-term contract, with the idea that he will add more depth and competition to the side with Champions League football to come.

Ian Maatsen Stats (Bundesliga 2023-24) Games 16 Minutes 1264 Pass completion 87.5% Progressive passes per 90 5.70 Successful take-ons per 90 0.93

While Digne has got plenty of experience in the Champions League too having played for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain earlier in his career, this game seemed like the perfect opportunity for Emery to bring Maatsen into the fold and give him a chance to shine.

Defensively Villa were shaky at the weekend despite the win over the Toffees, giving up a host of chances in a game that they easily could have lost if Dominic Calvert-Lewin had his scoring boots. But Emery clearly has a preferred lineup right now and it is showing with the ongoing exclusion of Maatsen and goalscoring sensation Jhon Duran, who also finds himself on the bench despite being the team's leading scorer so far this season.

Maatsen to Start Against Wolves

Big Premier League game to come on Saturday

Most Villa fans would have been hoping to see a few new faces in the side for this game after spending big money in the summer to give the manager more depth and options to choose from, but it could be the case that Emery is planning to make those changes at the weekend instead.

After beating Everton and facing Young Boys tonight, Villa will face Wolves in a Midlands derby on Saturday afternoon, and that could present an opportunity for the manager to rotate the squad slightly against what some may consider to be weaker competition in front of a home crowd.

Maatsen will surely be expecting to be handed a start sooner rather than later, otherwise he will be questioning why he bothered signing a six-year deal just to continue to sit on the bench and not play regularly.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 17/9/2024.