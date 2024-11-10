TalkSPORT journalist believes Marcus Rashford would "rather be anywhere else" but Manchester United currently after another disappointing performance against PAOK in midweek.

The Reds winger started the game as a substitute as Ruud van Nistelrooy opted for an attack of Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund and Amad Diallo for he Europa League clash, with the latter scoring twice in a 2-0 win.

Rashford came on as a substitute in the second half but had little joy and made little impact in a game where United were rarely troubled, but while speaking live on talkSPORT Crook admitted that he feels as though the academy graduate may want to be somewhere else instead.

Crook: Rashford Doesn't Want to be at Man Utd

England star has four goals this season

The 27-year-old had a difficult campaign under Erik Ten Hag last season, scoring just eight times in all competitions and this season has found consistency hard to come by after being dropped following his brace against Barnsley, before being taken off at half-time after scoring in the draw with Porto.

But with Ruben Amorim set to come in over the international break as the new head coach, Crook believes Rashford represents a "massive problem" at Old Trafford.

"I think there's a massive problem when it comes to Marcus Rashford. It was another game that passed him by. "I mentioned last week that he couldn't even bring himself to acknowledge the young fans waiting at the players entrance after the win against Leicester, he still looks like he'd rather be anywhere else than in a Manchester United shirt."

Rashford's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 33 Goals 7 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 2.38 Key Passes Per 90 0.91 Successful Take-ons Per 90 1.9

Rashford signed a new contract with the club just over a year ago to extend his stay at the club until 2028, and currently earns around £375,000-per-week. He is the second-longest serving player in the first-team, only behind Luke Shaw and has scored 135 goals in 419 appearances for the club.

Recently though there has been speculation that he would be open to leaving the club as soon as January with Serie A giants Napoli reported to be the most interested party in his signature.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 09/11/2024.