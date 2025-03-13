Wolverhampton Wanderers star Nelson Semedo could be on his way out of the club at the end of the season, according to reports - with suggestions that he will be on his way to Benfica once his contract runs out in the summer. Semedo has made over 150 Premier League appearances for Wolves, scoring just once in the top-flight against Manchester United on the final day of his debut season in 2020/21.

Benfica signed him at the age of just 18, spending two years at the club before Barcelona then took him on, registering over 100 appearances for the Blaugrana as he plied his trade with some of the best in the world. That came before a shock £37million move to Wolves, which was seen as a coup at the time - and after five fruiful years in the Black Country, it could spell his departure, according to reports.

Report: Nelson Semedo 'Likely' to Return to Benfica

The report by Molineux News states that Semedo is likely to return to Benfica this summer as things stand - with the Portugal international's contract set to come to an end in the West Midlands.

Nelson Semedo's Premier League statistics - Wolves squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 24 6th Assists 4 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.8 =4th Tackles Per Game 2 =7th Interceptions Per Game 0.5 =14th Match rating 6.71 6th

Semedo was made the club's captain earlier this season after Mario Lemina's outburst at West Ham United led to him being stripped of the armband, before a sudden departure from the club in January - and with Semedo having had bags of experience in the Premier League, La Liga and Champions League, he was given the skipper's armband to drag the club away from the relegation zone.

Despite boss Vitor Pereira wanting Semedo to stay at Wolves, it appears that the defender will move on after the best part of five years at the club - with a return home well and truly on the cards given that it's entirely in his hands, thanks to his expiring contract.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nelson Semedo has 40 caps for Portugal.

Bruno Lage, Wolves' former boss, is currently at Benfica and has previously spoken about the prospect of Semedo's return, welcoming the notion of his former speedster coming back into his squad - and that has seen journalist Graeme Bailey all but confirm that Semedo is expected to leave in the summer. He added:

“Semedo’s had a fantastic time, undervalued in a lot of ways, but I’m told the Benfica links are genuine and he’s likely to go. I think Semedo has been very respectful to Wolves, the relationship Wolves have got with these Portuguese players, we saw it with Ruben Neves and it’ll be the same with Semedo."

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 13-03-25.

