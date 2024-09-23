Ao Tanaka's start to life at Leeds United has been slow-burning so far, with the Japan international having only made appearances off the bench so far - but Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the midfielder should become a regular starter in the coming weeks once he finds his feet in West Yorkshire.

Tanaka was a deadline day signing from German outfit Fortuna Dusseldorf, in a deal worth £3million plus bonuses with the Whites keen to add to their squad late on in the transfer window. It's been a slow start so far, but owing to the pace of the Championship and its tenacity, that will come soon. Daniel Farke is under pressure to go up, having failed to do so last time with what many considered to be a Premier League-quality squad boasting the likes of Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter, who have all departed for the top-flight this summer. But Tanaka has added steel in their engine room, and Jacobs believes that it won't be long until fans see him start from the off at Elland Road.

Jacobs: Tanaka To Start For Leeds 'Soon'

The 28-cap Japan star will get minutes in the coming weeks

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that whilst Tanaka hasn't had many minutes this season under Farke, he could be instrumental across their season with a run of games propelling him into the first-team squad for the promotion push in the latter stages of the season.

Ao Tanaka's 2.Bundesliga statistics - Fortuna Dusseldorf squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 30 =2nd Goals 7 =3rd Dribbles Per Game 0.6 =3rd Tackles Per Game 1.3 =5th Interceptions Per Game 0.7 8th Match rating 6.86 =7th

And the journalist stated that the Japan international will become a starting figure 'sooner rather than later' under the German. He said:

"Ao Tanaka could be a really important figure in turning Leeds' form around. They needed another central midfielder, and one with an engine and defensive qualities. "Brenden Aaronson will be important, too, and is already scoring a few goals, but Tanaka is the kind of disciplined presence Leeds perhaps need. I think he'll become a regular starter sooner rather than later."

Tanaka Style and Experience Could Come in Handy

The midfielder offers the best of both worlds in transition

Whilst Tanaka has been a highly-anticipated signing for the Whites, he's only played nine minutes of Championship football this season - with cameos in the wins over Hull City and Cardiff City, alongside the Whites' loss to Burnley earlier in the month.

Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev and Brenden Aaronson are all the first-choice central midfielders at present, whilst Bournemouth loanee Joe Rothwell is another strong choice that they have who can come into the fold late on or with injuries and suspension.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ao Tanaka has 28 caps for Japan, scoring an impressive 8 goals.

But Tanaka's experience at Fortuna Dusseldorf, in the J-League and for the Japan national team is undeniable. 84 appearances in Germany's second-tier resulted in nine goals, and although he's only made three outings for Leeds thus far, he will be keen to get going and fire Leeds back into the Premier League at the second time of asking.

Ampadu and Gruev especially have cemented their spaces in Leeds' starting lineup over the past year, but there is another place up for grabs, with Glen Kamara having departed for Rennes earlier in the summer, his discipline and less adventurous nature could be vital in Leeds being a tougher team to beat than others in the Championship.

Related Leeds and 49ers Confirm Huge Elland Road Development Plans Leeds United have announced their plans to increase the capacity of Elland Road with over 25,000 fans on a season ticket waiting list

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-09-24.