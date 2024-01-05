Highlights Patrick Queen earned a nod along with fellow teammate Roquan Smith. The duo is the first inside linebacker teammates to make the Pro Bowl since Patrick Willis & NaVarro Bowman in 2013.

Devon Witherspoon has lived up to his draft position by overcoming a talented positional field to make the Pro Bowl in his rookie season.

Minkah Fitzpatrick and Budda Baker's Pro Bowl selections were questionable due to injuries and lack of production.

With the announced 2024 NFL Pro Bowl rosters, players across the NFL were acknowledged by fans for their outstanding play throughout the year. This achievement is one that every player can be proud of, but it doesn't always mean that it comes without debate.

Every year, there are shortcomings in a fan-based voting system, as not everyone follows along well enough to know each player's true worthiness of being named a Pro Bowler.

This year is no exception, as there was plenty of debate and competition for the limited roster spots. Here are some of the most surprising defensive players named to this year's Pro Bowl.

Patrick Queen, LB – AFC

2023 stats: 125 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 1 INT, 6 PDs

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

One could argue that sending out the Baltimore Ravens defense would be a formidable enough Pro Bowl roster, so anyone named isn't a surprise. However, the number of linebackers who absolutely balled out this season made for a heated race at the position.

AFC top linebackers comparison LB GP Tackles TFL Sacks INTs PDs Patrick Queen (BAL) 16 125 9.0 3.5 1 6 Zaire Franklin (IND) 15 170 3.0 1.5 0 6 Foyesade Oluokun (JAX) 16 166 8.0 2.5 1 6 Quincy Williams (NYJ) 16 131 15.0 2.0 1 10 Logan Wilson (CIN) 16 130 5.0 1.0 3 8

Ultimately, Patrick Queen prevailed and made the team with his counterpart, Roquan Smith. There is nothing to be said that could discredit Queen on his achievement, but it was still surprising to see two teammates at the same position make the Pro Bowl together. The last linebacker duo to do so were Patrick Willis and NaVorro Bowman of the 2013 San Francisco 49ers.

Whether or not he attends the game is still left to be seen, as the Ravens look to be the clear favorite in the AFC, so he and the team may be preoccupied with their travel plans to Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl 58.

Devon Witherspoon, CB – NFC

2023 stats: 68 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1 INT, 16 PDs

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Playing at cornerback, a spot filled with exciting young players, it wouldn't have been too shocking if voters left Witherspoon out this season for other stars at the position. However, the 23-year-old has earned his place at the table and has been a huge asset to the Seattle Seahawks' defense this season.

The rookie is one of three from the team to make the Pro Bowl this season, all of which came from the defensive side of the ball. Seattle has rebuilt their secondary with excellent drafting and under-the-radar free agents such as fellow pro bowler Julian Love.

Both defensive backs were worthy of a spot on this list, having outperformed expectations. However, now that they've shown their capabilities, the standard will only rise. For Witherspoon, he's never shied away from a challenge, so he'll almost certainly embrace it.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, S – AFC

2023 stats: 64 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 0 INT, 3 PDs

Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

When healthy, Minkah Fitzpatrick is undoubtedly one of the best safeties in the league. This season, however, he hasn't been healthy. Name recognition is an expected factor in fan-based voting, but the fact that underrated performers go underappreciated for their play while some players are voted in based on past seasons illustrates a massive flaw in the overall process.

Like the sentiment in the tweet above, Fitzpatrick is one of the best defenders in the game, with an exciting skill set that ranks him at the top of his field. But in a vote based on play strictly during the 2023 season, he didn't have the resume to be named to the AFC team.

Budda Baker, S – NFC

2023 stats: 77 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 0 INT, 0 PDs

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Budda Baker is a well-respected name at safety. Still, with broadcast angles leaving most defensive back play out of frame, it can be challenging for quality players at the position to start building notoriety with fans. With Baker only playing 11 games this season, he's missed time and has had very little ball production.

The seven-year veteran is still very talented, but it was surprising to see him get the nod when other safeties managed to stay healthy and produce at a high rate all season, including Antoine Winfield Jr, who could be named a first-team All-Pro soon.

NFC top safeties comparison Safety GP Tackles TFL INTs PDs Budda Baker (ARZ) 11 77 5.0 0 0 Antoine Winfield Jr (TB) 16 117 5 3 12 Camryn Bynum (MIN) 16 130 2 2 9

Baker hasn't been targeted as often as the other safeties in this table with less time played, but there is a straightforward production difference between the two and him. The missed time is an acceptable reason why Baker hasn't been able to fill up the stat sheet, but it doesn't excuse leaving out others who have outperformed him this season. In this situation, that was unfortunately the case.