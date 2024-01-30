Highlights Brandon Staley, former Rams defensive coordinator, is a strong candidate to return and lead the team's defense.

The 2023 NFL campaign was a rollercoaster for the Los Angeles Rams and Sean McVay. In what was supposed to be a rebuilding year, McVay and his staff put on a coaching clinic, developing their young stars and turning a 3-6 record into a playoff berth with a final regular season mark of 10-7.

Los Angeles won seven of their last eight games, with their only loss coming to the eventual AFC runner-up Baltimore Ravens in overtime at M&T Bank Stadium. The Rams drew a tough Wild Card matchup versus the Detroit Lions in Matthew Stafford's epic return to Detroit. The two teams traded blows, but the Lions came out on top by a score of 24-23.

Heading into the offseason, the Rams were hit with the heavy news that beloved defensive coordinator Raheem Morris accepted the job to become the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Morris' defense ranked 19th in scoring and 20th in yards during the 2023 campaign.

Immediately, the front office got to work, searching for McVay's next defensive coordinator. The Rams have already been linked to a number of candidates in the week since Morris' move.

Here are four that fit the bill and could come in to help helm a veteran defense still led by Aaron Donald.

Brandon Staley

Head Coach, Los Angeles Chargers

Could Brandon Staley's coaching change be as easy as staying in the same city for a different team? Prior to his run with the Chargers, Staley served as the Rams defensive coordinator in 2020, helping lead the unit to first place finishes in yards, yards per play, pass yards, and points allowed.

Staley's tenure as the head coach of the Chargers saw its struggles, and he was let go after an embarrassing 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15. Despite the team's underperforming 24-24 record and his ignominious exit, Staley remains a hot name on the defensive coordinator market in this coaching cycle.

Staley has already met with the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins for their DC vacancies, but the Rams have also reportedly set an interview with Staley for Wednesday.

Staley could fit right into his old job and help lead a defense that is primed to do big things in 2024. The Rams are expected to make another deep playoff run and a familiar face could make for a seamless transition into the new season.

It's also worth noting that with Staley calling the defense, Aaron Donald was able to win his third Defensive Player of the Year award, finishing the season with 13.5 sacks in 2020. Expect Staley to stay around the Rams rumor mill until a decision is made.

Aubrey Pleasant

Defensive Backs Coach/Passing Game Coordinator, Los Angeles Rams

Continuing with the theme of candidates who have a history with the Rams, we have current Rams defensive backs coach, Aubrey Pleasant. Pleasant has interest from multiple teams around the NFL on the hunt for a defensive coordinator, but his next job could be waiting for him right down the hall.

This season marked Pleasant's second stint with the Rams, returning to the team after working on McVay's staff from 2017-2020 as the cornerbacks coach.

Pleasant boasts an intriguing resume with experience working on both sides of the ball, having served as offensive consultant/assistant with Washington in 2013 and Green Bay in 2022, which would explain the interest he is drawing from the Rams to retain him.

The Wisconsin alum has actually had interest for defensive coordinator jobs before. He interviewed with both the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints for their DC jobs in 2022. He was also named one of the NFL's "Top 40 Under 40" by The Athletic in 2022.

It is uncertain at this time if the Rams have met with Pleasant regarding the job. Despite this, his experience with the team as well as his experience around the NFL dating back to 2013 make him an interesting name to watch out for as the Rams continue their search for Morris' replacement.

Dennard Wilson

Defensive Backs Coach, Baltimore Ravens

One of the hottest coaching names around the NFL right now is Dennard Wilson, who led a Ravens secondary that allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards in 2023. The New York Giants have met with Wilson for a second time already, and the Rams have expressed interest and are set to meet with him sometime in the near future.

The Packers have requested to interview Wilson too, and he's scheduled to meet with the Tennessee Titans about their vacancy soon as well.

Wilson has a long resume in the NFL, dating back to his first job as the defensive quality control coach for the Rams when they were still in St. Louis in 2012. After the 2014 season, Wilson was promoted to defensive backs coach, a job he has held with the Rams, Jets, Eagles, and Ravens.

Wilson made a noticeable impact when he took over the secondary for the Rams. In his first year in 2015, they had the 23rd-ranked pass defense, but after a full year on the job, he turned them into the 10th-best pass defense in 2016. His secondaries struggled a bit in New York in 2017-2020, but he was instrumental in developing safety Jamal Adams, who was named to two Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams under Wilson.

His work in Philadelphia is also worth noting. He came on as the DBs coach after a 2020 season where Philly had finished 15th against the pass. In Wilson's first season, the Eagles jumped to 11th, and in 2022, they had the best pass defense in all the land. He also pushed veteran CB Darius Slay to return to Pro Bowl form while helping James Bradberry earn his first and only All-Pro recognition in 2022.

In his time in the NFL, nearly every job Wilson has had has come under a defensive-minded head coach. His learning under the likes of Jeff Fisher, Todd Bowles, and John Harbaugh helped him prepare for the next big step of his career as a defensive coordinator.

Wilson would bring an attacking mentality that a Donald-led defense could rally behind, and he could simultaneously help in developing a Rams defensive backfield that had its share of questions in 2023 due to some suspect play. Expect the Rams' interest in Wilson to increase as the interviewing period progresses.

Christian Parker

Defensive Backs Coach, Denver Broncos

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The final candidate is a relative unknown but is a true up-and-coming young defensive mind in Christian Parker. Despite the Denver Broncos' lack of team success, Parker is a hot name on the coaching market for a coach who is just 32 years old.

In his time at Mile High, Parker has led a passing defense that finished eighth in the NFL in passing yards allowed in 2021 and 12th in 2022. During his tenure, Parker also worked closely with Pat Surtain II, helping him turn into a top corner in the NFL, earning Pro Bowls in the last two seasons.

Parker's three years in Denver saw three different defensive coordinators. Despite the revolving door above him, however, the Broncos maintained relatively consistent success in their passing defense thanks in part to Parker.

It is unclear at this time if the Rams will meet with Parker, as the Packers appear to be the favorites to land him. Despite this, a late push for Parker from McVay and the Los Angeles front office could help remedy the Rams' struggles against the pass (20th against the pass) while snagging one of the most promising young coaches in the NFL to lead their defense. Most candidates would jump at the chance to join the McVay coaching tree at this point.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.