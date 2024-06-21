Highlights More questions are being asked of England manager Gareth Southgate following another poor performance during their 1-1 draw with Denmark.

The average position of the players once England went ahead makes for shocking viewing.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's selection in midfield appears to have it's limitations, raising questions about who should start.

England fans would've been hoping that Gareth Southgate's side would have secured their place in the last 16 of Euro 2024 after a comfortable victory over Denmark. In reality, the Three Lions put on a drab display and laboured to a disappointing 1-1 draw.

Whilst that does still leave the 2021 runners-up at the summit of Group C, it means that they must go into Tuesday night's game against Slovenia knowing that only a win will ensure top spot. However, with their showings thus far, this is far from guaranteed.

It is clear that several changes need to be made for the future of England's tournament to appear brighter. These four things, though, should be at the very top of things that Southgate and co need to address before the all-important Slovenia clash.

Average Positions Whilst Leading

A graphic after the 1-1 draw showed how defensive England were once ahead

One of the biggest talking points following England's opening game victory over Serbia was the amount of pressure that they put on themselves by dropping deep and allowing Serbia the opportunity to create chances after Jude Bellingham had given the Three Lions the initiative.

History repeated itself once again on Thursday, as after Harry Kane opened the scoring, Southgate's side ended up dropping so deep that they all found themselves standing on the edge of their own penalty area. An image released by Sky Sports after the game showed that most of England's outfield were camped in and around the 18-yard-box, with only Bukayo Saka taking up a position close to the middle third of the pitch.

A set-up like this will only invite teams onto the English backline. Furthermore, it limits any threat of a counter-attack. Captain Kane found himself vacating his position as centre-forward to operate in and around the left-back role, further emphasising why Gary Lineker had scathing criticism of the nation's record goalscorer.

With the amount of attacking talent at Southgate's mercy, the obvious alternative to suggest is that the best form of defence is attack. At least until they are able to build more than a one-goal cushion to protect.

The Alexander-Arnold Experiment

The Liverpool defender was subbed off after 54 minutes

Wayne Rooney labelled Trent Alexander-Arnold as England's best passer of the ball, but said that he wouldn't have had the Liverpool vice-captain anywhere near midfield over the summer. Southgate disagreed, putting his faith in the 25-year-old in both games, despite suggestions he should've been dropped after the win over Serbia.

Although it's clear that Alexander-Arnold is a creative threat, the imbalance he creates is a clear problem for the England midfield. Part of the full-back's charm is that he has vision that others in the area don't. But as highlighted earlier, there is no use in this if England are going to park the bus.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trent Alexander-Arnold created more chances than any other player during England's 1-1 draw against Denmark.

Conor Gallagher was brought on to replace England's number 8, but did little to provide any solutions. Perhaps now is the time to put faith in more youth, with Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton waiting in the wings for their time to shine.

England's Lack of Movement in Behind

The Three Lions' one dimensional threat is becoming predictable

The need to force Phil Foden into the starting XI as part of the attack is understandable due to his talent, but this is not what England need. As brilliant as the Manchester City ace is, his desire to operate in the number 10 role is obvious. His biggest moment against Denmark came when he struck the post from distance, once again in a central area.

With there not being a lung-busting wing-back to provide support on the overlap, Foden has found himself shunted on the flank where he has been rendered ineffective. Meanwhile, Anthony Gordon, who has shown he is more than willing to run off the last shoulder, was not even chosen to come on when Southgate chose to take off the attacking-midfielder.

The same could be said for Harry Kane, who's disappointing display highlighted his weakness in this area. Even more so when his replacement, Ollie Watkins, immediately created a chance for himself when sprinting in behind.

England's two goals this tournament have come from aggressive runs being made behind the defence on the right side and putting in a delivery from there. If it's working, the Three Lions need to do more to use this threat to its fullest.

Take the Reins off Declan Rice

The Arsenal midfielder has not been allowed to drive forward

Although James McClean has slammed Declan Rice's ability, most fans believe he is fully deserving of his role at the base of England's midfield. Yet, the version we are seeing of the Arsenal star is a shackled one.

It is clear that the former West Ham captain has been instructed by his manager to receive the ball from deep and try and play the Three Lions out of trouble. This fundamentally takes out the greatest strength of his game. Driving forward with the ball at his feet.

As Gary Neville points out, Mikel Arteta took that responsibility away from Rice during the season to allow the 25-year-old to focus on his strengths. It may be best for Southgate to take a leaf out of this book. The trouble is, he clearly isn't confident in the ability of his alternatives, with the England boss already admitting that he has struggled to replace Kalvin Phillips in his squad.