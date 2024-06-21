Highlights England and Gareth Southgate's midfield problems have prevented England from hitting the heights in Euro 2024.

Trent Alexander-Arnold could be dropped for the Slovenia game and beyond.

Kobbie Mainoo, Conor Gallagher and Phil Foden could all be brought into the engine room to improve performances.

Many would argue that Gareth Southgate’s England have issues aplenty to sort out should they want to mount a serious charge for Euro 2024 glory with their concluding group stage outing against Slovenia next on the agenda.

Getting Harry Kane firing on all cylinders is one that will need to be ironed out and with Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney waiting blissfully in the wings, Southgate’s prayers could be answered with one swift glance at his substitutes' bench. What is more pressing, however, is sorting out the beleaguered-looking Three Lions midfield.

For both games against Serbia and Denmark so far, Declan Rice and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been deployed as the two-man partnership in the centre of the park, while Jude Bellingham has been given more of a chance of making things happen in the final third.

Since proceedings in Germany got underway, however, England’s star-studded midfield is yet to click. Far too disjointed, both Serbia and Denmark have found pockets of space in England’s midfield bank - and it could be time, looking ahead, to make drastic changes, Gareth.

Option One: Bellingham Partners Rice with Foden in the 10

Anthony Gordon deployed on the left

One of the main problems is getting the best out of Foden, who has the potential to be one of Southgate’s deadliest threats this summer. Using him on the left has not worked out so far - so why not bring him into his favoured position, thus working his magic, behind the striker?

To suit Southgate’s pragmatic way of thinking and setting up of his men, there could be worries over what that means for Bellingham. Los Blancos’ Ballon d’Or-chasing gem has played a starring role for the one-time World Cup winners thus far, scoring their solitary goal in their curtain raiser, and would be restricted to a role further downfield.

It could work, though, given Bellingham has played a similar role over the years. The 20-year-old's opportunities to break into stride, glide beyond opposition and be effective in an attacking sense would not be completely taken away from him as his energy would allow him to be here, there and everywhere.

Alternatively, it would allow the Manchester City star to take Euro 2024 by the horns. Anthony Gordon would be the man to replace Foden on the left flank and the Newcastle United man’s concoction of directness, raw speed and dribbling threat would be a welcome sight for England fans and players alike.

Option Two: Foden and Bellingham Ahead of Rice

Arsenal man would act as a lone six

Close

Having both Foden and Bellingham, two of the 2024 Ballon d'Or's leading candidates, operating between the lines, looking to feed Kane and wreaking havoc would be optimal, wouldn’t it? At club level, the pair are given license to roam, but their attacking freedom is somewhat limited for England, with them having to keep within the realms of Southgate’s structure.

The thought of the two bouncing off each other behind Kane reminds fans of what England are capable of, especially with two of Europe’s brightest hotshots strutting their stuff in that area. The problem, you ask? That would be leaving Arsenal ace Rice with a lot of defensive responsibility.

Of course, Bellingham would still be asked by Southgate and his team to relieve Rice of said duties with him tracking back and leaving Foden to create chaos in the final third - but this is not where the Stourbridge-born ace excels the most.

The gangly midfield ace is best off being the difference maker, but with Southgate likely to keep to his two-man base in midfield, something has to give - and it may be that the former Birmingham City man’s creative exploits are confined all in the name of granting his positional preference.

Option Three: Gallagher Replaces Alexander-Arnold

Chelsea ace would add energy to the centre of the park

For all of Alexander-Arnold’s on-the-ball prowess, as showcased by his array of assists over the years for Liverpool, what he lacks is defensive discipline - and showcased by how easily bypassed he and his compatriots have been thus far, dropping him directly for another midfielder could be the way forward.

In England’s Euro 2024 opener, the Reds' vice-skipper, widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in Premier League history, was caught out on a number of occasions with his back to play, which can only be attributed to his lack of experience playing in the middle of the park. At club level, Alexander-Arnold is used to being an inverting right-back with less defensive responsibility - but being a part of England’s three-man midfield set-up has proved too onerous.

Conor Gallagher, who was mightily impressive for Chelsea last season, would be the ideal replacement. Both experienced and evidently talented, the 24-year-old is not entirely controlled in and out of possession, but his workhorse-type energy and willingness to run himself into the ground could give England a much-needed boost.

Option Four: Kobbie Mainoo or Adam Wharton Given a Chance

Albeit inexperienced, the duo offer midfield poise

Close

This is the outside shout. The upside is huge, but is the risk worth taking? Both Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace, despite their tender age, are more than capable enough of staking a claim on Southgate’s starting line-up.

What Gallagher lacks in control is provided in abundance by the two youngsters. Mainoo made his major tournament bow with a four-minute cameo against Serbia when he replaced Bellingham - but what he has shown for the Old Trafford outfit throughout 2023/24 proved that age is just a number.

Related Jamie Carragher Names His England 11 to Face Slovenia Jamie Carragher has called for two big changes after England slumped to a 1-1 draw against Denmark, with lack of energy a key area for improvement.

Perfectly capable of dictating play, providing press resistance and the fact that he has an eye for a pass and goal could mean that Mainoo’s fairytale this season - one in which saw him become an Old Trafford regular and one of the best young talents in world football - could hit new heights this summer with him partnering Rice from the Slovenia match onwards.

What could give Mainoo the edge over Alexander-Arnold is that he, naturally, is a midfielder and played 35 times there for his domestic employers in 2023/24. His inexperience, however, could be an issue in the eyes of Southgate. As it could be for Wharton, though his unflappable nature could make him a solid option, too, after a breakthrough campaign with the capital club.