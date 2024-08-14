The Olympics has been a main breeding ground for the next generation of high-level professional boxers dating back over 100 years. Very often, fighters who do well in the games will find the same type of success that will eventually lead to headlining massive pay-per-view events. But before a fighter is seen on a gigantic billboard on the Las Vegas strip or in Times Square, they fight hard for their country on one of the biggest platforms possible.

Of course, there are the outliers like Manny Pacquiao and Tyson Fury that steered wide of the Olympics, but still put together a legendary resume, but for many of today’s elite boxers, like Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua just to name a few, the Olympics is used as a big-time test for promoters to see how young and talented boxers handle the pressure of fighting on the world stage. Below are four promising prospects to keep an eye out for in the years to come.

4 Imane Khelif

Olympic Gold Medalist, Nation of Algeria

Imane Khelif became a household name over the last several weeks, unfortunately, not because of her amazing heart and skill to bring home gold to her country of Algeria, but because a rumor about her gender spread like wildfire. Khelif was able to have the last laugh as she put together one of the most dominant slew of wins in all the 2024 Olympic Games.

Impressively, the 25-year-old gold medalist didn’t have one round scored against her. Olympic success in 2024 followed her win at the world championships in 2023, and so she would surely make a mark when she turns pro. With 2 million Instagram followers and the calmness to deal with much negative press, her temperament is that of a headlining fighter already at this stage of her career.

3 Oleksandr Khyzhniak

Olympic Gold Medalist, Nation of Ukraine

Oleksandr Khyzhniak comes from a long line of fantastic boxers, both Olympians and eventual professional champions. Ukraine has produced some of the best boxers of the last quarter-century, including three olympic gold medalists - and now four with Khyzhniak’s recent win, following in the footsteps of Wladimir Klitschko, Vasyl Lomachenko, and Oleksandr Usyk.

The 29-year-old powerhouse won silver at the 2012 Tokyo Olympics, but his surplus of medals would not be complete if it didn’t include the gold medal he won by pushing the pace and fighting with a Mexican style. It’s a safe bet that Khyzhniak will sign with a prestigious promoter following his spectacular run in Paris. He possesses grit and a will to win that will earn him big bucks in the near-future.

2 Omari Jones

Olympic Bronze Medalist, Nation of United States of America

It wasn’t a great showing for American boxers by any stretch of the imagination. The lone medalist for the USA is Omari Jones, who took bronze in the 71 kg category. He lost to the skilled Uzbekastani fighter, Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev, who represented the winningest nation in the sport of boxing at the 2024 games.

The biggest factor working in favor of Jones is his age. At just 21-years-old, the American has enough time to develop his game over the next four years to try his hand at another Olympic Games, or the Florida native can jump into the deep end or professional boxing, or both. Even if Jones wants to focus on a gold medal in 2028 moving forward, turning pro at 25 still gives him plenty of time to make a name in the sanctioning bodies.

1 Lewis Richardson

Olympic Bronze Medalist, Nation of Great Britain

Great Britain's Lewis Richardson came up a bit short of achieving gold in Paris, winning a well-earned bronze medal, but his fearlessness and skill will make noise at the next level should he decide to turn pro. Aside from using his wits to dodge punches and land counterstrikes, the 27-year-old boxer has a masters' degree in sports business management. It’s fair to say, no promoter will get over the well-educated Briton when it comes time to negotiate.

Before competing for his country in Paris, Richardson faced 2024 Olympic gold medalist Oleksandr Khyzhniak in 2021. The Brit did not shy away from the overwhelming style of Khyzhniak, but rather used his swift footwork and counter punching ability to deal with his marauding opponent. He did not get his hand raised against the bigger Ukrainian, but at a lean and long 6-foot 2-inches, Richardson has a lanky frame that will be a major advantage as he continues to develop his game.