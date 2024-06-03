Highlights Islam Makhachev has a number of options following his big win over Dustin Poirier.

We profile four fights that appear likeliest from a legacy, ranking, and money point of view.

These include bouts against Arman Tsukaryan, and even Conor McGregor.

Islam Makhachev defended his UFC lightweight title Saturday at UFC 302 for the third consecutive time in an excellent fight against UFC veteran Dustin Poirier. This was a huge win for the Russian as he faced a lot of adversity in this fight.

Makhachev reiterated a point in his post-fight speech, which he has been making for several months now, saying he wants to move to welterweight and fight for that title. Despite only having three defences of his lightweight title, it is hard to deny that a fight between Makhachev and Leon Edwards, if he is successful at UFC 304 against Belal Muhammad, would be extremely entertaining and would grab the attention of every MMA fan.

Despite Makhachev making his feelings known regarding his next fight, GIVEMESPORT will today go through four potential opponents which the dominant Russian could find himself in the Octagon with next.

Arman Tsarukyan

Tsarukyan won a lightweight title eliminator fight at UFC 300

Although Islam Makhachev expressed his desire to move up and challenge for the welterweight title next, it currently seems like a bit of a long shot to be his next fight as there is a clear fight to be made in the lightweight division for him. At UFC 300, Arman Tsarukyan defeated former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira via split decision in a fight which was touted as a number one contender bout for the lightweight title by UFC president Dana White when the fight was first announced to be taking place. Although Tsarukyan won at UFC 300, he actually turned down the chance to headline UFC 302 against Makhachev in what would have been a quick turnaround for him, but he rejected the fight as he felt he wouldn't have the adequate time to prepare for Makhachev. As a result of this, Dustin Poirier was awarded the title shot against Makhachev following his fantastic KO win over Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299.

After Makhachev beat Poirier, the UFC boss Dana White appeared adamant at the UFC 302 post-fight press conference that Tsarukyan vs Makhachev was next, and he also branded that fight a "must-see."

There is plenty of history between Tsarukyan and Makhachev. Tsarukyan was thrown in at the deep end for his UFC debut back in 2019 and was booked to face Makhachev in his home country of Russia. At the time of this fight, Makhachev was a rising prospect in the lightweight division and was being touted as a potential future champion, and for Tsarukyan to go in there on his UFC debut and be as competitive as he was in the fight, it potentially bodes very well for him in a rematch as he has improved so much since that fight happened.

Leon Edwards

Makhachev wants to move up and fight for welterweight gold

Another fight which could potentially be on the table for Makhachev next could be a huge, champion vs champion fight against current welterweight king Leon Edwards. The Russian made it clear after his fight against Poirier at UFC 302 that he wants the opportunity to fight for a second belt. The talk around Makhachev wanting to move up and fight for welterweight gold hasn't just come out of nowhere, it is something which he has been talking about for months, and it may be due to the fact that he and Edwards have trained together in the past, and according to Makhachev, he very much got the better of the Brit in their sparring sessions.

Speaking in a recent interview with Daniel Cormier for ESPN MMA, Makhachev recounted the story of when Edwards first came to his gym, AKA, and the pair sparred.

“I can beat Edwards. I’ve known his name from my first day in the U.S. I know him. No (he didn’t give my any problems), it was my first sparring session in the U.S. Now people understand (Cormier) lies. My first sparring session in the U.S. was Leon. I knew I couldn’t lose first sparring in the cage. When time began, I went double-leg and took him down. But at that time, he wasn’t a good wrestler. He came to (AKA) to learn. Maybe right now he’s good at wrestling and can defend. But at that time, his big (struggle) was wrestling. I took him down, and I held him.”

If the story that Makhachev is telling is true, no wonder he wants a move to welterweight so badly.

Belal Muhammad

Muhammad has the chance to become welterweight champion at UFC 304

Despite all the talk of Makhachev's potential move to welterweight being a fight against Leon Edwards, first, Edwards has to get through a very tough fight against Belal Muhammad at UFC 304. Although the idea of Muhammad as welterweight champion doesn't sound great to many MMA fans given his fighting style, there is a possibility that he will walk out of England next month as the UFC welterweight champion.

One big roadblock to a potential fight between Makhachev and Muhammad is their management. Both fighters are represented by the same management, and in the past, Muhammad has not been open to fighting Makhachev, Money, of course, talks, and it remains a fight which could still absolutely happen.

Conor McGregor

McGregor returns to the Octagon at UFC 303

One fight which could potentially be on the table for Makhachev soon is a fight against the UFC's biggest superstar Conor McGregor. McGregor returns to the Octagon at UFC 303 in a welterweight bout against Michael Chandler but has been open about moving back to 155 if a title shot arose. McGregor, of course, has been very inactive and is not even ranked in the UFC anymore, but if he is successful against Chandler later this month, the UFC can run with the narrative that he still has what it takes to win fights and could very realistically award him with a fight against Makhachev.

As previously mentioned, the fight makes zero sense given that there is a number one contender waiting, McGregor is not ranked, and he hasn't been active for years. However, the Irishman is the biggest money man in UFC history and the fight would generate huge money and buzz, and it is a bout which Makhachev would not turn down.

There is a litany of history between 'The Notorious' and Makhachev's team which dates back to 2019 when McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov fought. There was a fiery build-up to that fight, and it carried over post-fight as well when members of the Russian's team jumped in the Octagon and attacked McGregor.