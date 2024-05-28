Highlights Fans are openly speculating about whether recent Khabib Nurmagomedov training footage suggests a return to the Octagon is on the horizon.

If the former UFC lightweight champion were to come back for one more bout, we look at four possible opponents who could welcome him to the cage.

Since former UFC lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov retired back in 2020, fans and Dana White alike have been clamoring to get “The Eagle” back into competition. Of course, with Conor McGregor’s latest viral verbal attack launched towards Nurmagomedov’s direction, the idea of the greatest UFC lightweight returning seems a bit more feasible because of the emotion the “Notorious” one stirs whenever he talks about his former foe.

While the Dagestani fighter is always in good shape as he still coaches and trains alongside a slew of elite UFC fighters, like longtime teammate Islam Makhachev, social media posts have shown that Khabib is not only training, but is improving, prompting the — somewhat hopeful — chatter of a return. Find below the four best match ups that would potentially get the former champ back into the Octagon.

4 Dustin Poirier

MMA record: 30-8 (15 KOs, 8 SUBs), UFC wins: 22, Best win: Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier and Khabib shared the cage with each other back in 2019. In the fight, Nurmagomedov was his typical dominant self, ending the fight with a rear-naked choke that presented itself because of his elite grappling skills. Poirier showed a flash of hope when he jumped for a guillotine choke that stopped Khabib’s onslaught for a moment, but it was all for naught as “The Diamond” would lose his first attempt at UFC gold.

Fast-forwarding to this week, Poirier, 35, will attempt to become an undisputed UFC champion for a third try as he takes on Khabib’s longtime teammate and current UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev. There could be a scenario that entices Khabib’s return if Poirier defeats Makhachev and calls for a rematch versus “The Eagle”. It’s less than likely, as the fight against Makhachev is not a layup.

3 Max Holloway

MMA record: 26-7 (12 KOs, 2 SUBs), UFC wins: 22, Best win: Justin Gaethje

Before UFC 300, Max Holloway facing Khabib was something of a pipe dream. Yes, Holloway has been an amazing UFC fighter with landmark striking records and a historic winning streak, but he wasn’t on the same level as the top stars in the sport, yet. Following his insane performance at the UFC’s milestone event where he flattened fellow warrior, Justin Gaethje, in the final second of the BMF title fight, Holloway had massive leverage to call his own shot moving forward.

With his incredible win over Gaethje, Holloway has cracked through to wider audiences and has put himself in the position to choose his next opponent. Besides Holloway’s and Nurmagomedov's brief history back at UFC 223 when the Hawaiian striker was going to take a short-notice fight against Khabib, but was forced to pull out by the commission because of weight-cutting concerns. Now, Holloway is within reach of becoming a two-division champion if he so chooses, which could rekindle the fight we never got to witness in 2018.

2 Conor McGregor

MMA record: 22-6 (19 KOs, 1 SUB), UFC wins: 10, Best win: Jose Aldo

Since UFC 229, which took place in October 2018, a bitter Conor McGregor has called Khabib Nurmagomedov every insulting name possible. It shows the former two-division champion still holds a grudge against his Dagestani counterpart. Leading up to their record-setting pay-per-view fight, Nurmagomedov dealt with McGregor’s mental warfare masterfully and channeled that energy into a one-sided beatdown on fight night.

The Irishman’s latest tirade towards Khabib was, again personal, and has also sparked talk of a return for “The Eagle”. McGregor’s preparing for a comeback fight of his own and with a win, the trash-talking floodgates will reopen. His UFC 303 main event fight is set as a welterweight contest as the Irish fighter is not fond of cutting down to lightweight at this stage of his career.

Khabib, who also competed at 155-pounds, isn’t looking so svelte either. Though he is constantly training, it appears that he has bulked up a bit, and a possible return to 170-pounds makes a lot of sense. Forgetting about the weight for a second, what could activate Khabib would be an almost improbable case of McGregor reclaiming a title and defeating Makhachev in a super-fight. Makhachev is the UFC lightweight champion, but has teased the idea of challenging for the welterweight belt. A lot has to happen for a McGregor-Nurmagomedov rematch, but the wheels could start rolling if Conor gets a knockout victory on June 29th.

1 Georges St. Pierre

MMA record: 26-2 (8 KOs, 6 SUBs), UFC wins: 20, Best win: Matt Hughes

Georges St. Pierre is the No.1 opponent for Khabib’s potential return, not because of the stylistic matchup or because of potential ticket sales or viewership, but because of how well documented Nurmagomedov’s respect is for the all-time great Canadian fighter. “Rush”, like Khabib, not only lives a clean and healthy lifestyle of training and discipline, but these two are in the same GOAT conversation for possessing two of the cleanest resumes in MMA history. Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap, always praised GSP for his character and fighting IQ, and a fight between the two legends would be massive.

St. Pierre has been honest about his contract situation with the UFC. He has flirted with the idea of boxing, but reminds fans that it would be a dirty court-driven battle with the UFC to be free of competing outside their umbrella. With that being said, if Dana White - who’s tried and tried again to get Khabib out of retirement - could hit two birds with one stone by making this widely appealing matchup between Nurmagomedov and GSP happen, it could be a way for “The Eagle” to honor his late father’s legacy and wishes. There are several needles to thread negotiations wise, but this fight checks all the boxes when it comes to big-time combat sports events.