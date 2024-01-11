Highlights Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots mutually agreed to part ways, with the head coach and owner Robert Kraft making it official at a press conference on January 11.

The Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers, and Seattle Seahawks are potential destinations for Belichick.

Belichick's playoff success and veteran experience make him an attractive option for teams with strong rosters ready to compete.

The NFL world was in a tizzy after the New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick announced that they would be mutually parting ways at a press conference on January 11. Following a disappointing 4-13 season in 2023, many questions surround Belichick's future, but he should have no problems finding a suitor if he wants to continue working from an NFL sideline.

Life after Tom Brady has been anything but easy for Belichick and the Patriots. Things were not terrible over the first few years, as the team was able to churn a playoff appearance out of Mac Jones in 2021 before his play fell off a cliff in 2023, which led to the worst season of Belichick's head coaching career.

Since Brady departed, the Patriots have gone a combined 29-38 record. While Belichick is still a quality coach, it was clear that both he and the team needed a fresh start after three seasons of mediocrity followed by the dumpster fire Pats fans saw in 2023.

Belichick has his eyes set on the NFL's record for wins by a head coach, needing just 26 to tie the legendary Don Shula, who sits at the top with 328 regular season victories. Belichick will have a number of teams bidding for his leadership and championship pedigree while he begins his chase for greatness with a new organization.

Let's look at four destinations that could welcome Belichick and help him set a new record over the next couple of seasons.

Related Bill Belichick and Patriots mutually part ways after 24 years Belichick will have his pick of jobs if he wants to continue coaching. The Patriots will be searching for a new coach to lead their rebuild.

Falcons could move to Belichick

After failing to find success with an offensive HC, Atlanta could go the opposite way with this hire

The 2023 regular season wasn't even cold yet before the Atlanta Falcons announced they had fired head coach Arthur Smith following a modest 21-30 record in his three seasons in Atlanta.

Smith faced criticism in 2023 for his questionable scheming decisions, with many believing talented young offensive stars Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts should have been more involved in Atlanta's offense.

The Falcons also have a veteran-led defense on top of all that offensive talent. The team does, however, have some questions at the quarterback position, which Belichick could find unattractive. However, Atlanta's young talent paired with the eighth-overall pick in the 2024 draft could give Belichick enough building blocks for him to find success in the weak NFC South.

Atlanta reported interest in Belichick even before he left Foxborough and could offer the veteran head coach one of the more enticing offers on the market. Belichick and his Patriots famously came back from a 28-3 deficit against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, bringing some humorous irony to this hiring—though we doubt Arthur Blank would find it funny.

Belichick would be a great option to lead a young Falcons team. His playoff success and veteran experience would bring a great culture to a young, inexperienced Atlanta team searching for its identity in a lackluster NFC South. Expect some noise involving Belichick around Atlanta.

Belichick could replace Brandon Staley in Los Angeles

Chargers could bring in Belichick to lead playoff-ready roster

The Los Angeles Chargers could be Belichick's top option for several reasons. The Chargers moved on from head coach Brandon Staley following an embarrassing 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in the Week 15 matchup that was representative of his disastrous three-year tenure.

Los Angeles will certainly look within their organization, as they have already interviewed offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and interim head coach Giff Smith for the top spot, but they could look to Belichick to lead a roster ready to compete for a playoff spot right now.

The Chargers were arguably the biggest underperformers of the 2023 season, as they managed just a 5-12 record. However, they did battle their share of injuries on top of Staley's coaching struggles throughout the season. Los Angeles' offense boasts an elite receiving corps along with a franchise QB (Justin Herbert) and a star-studded defense for Belichick to lead.

Belichick has been connected to the Chargers in the rumor mill for some time. Other candidates such as Jim Harbaugh are also reportedly sought after by the organization, but Belichick's background and playoff success could give him the upper hand. Los Angeles is a team ready to compete—and the only one with a head coaching vacancy that already has its franchise QB—and few know how to lead Super Bowl contenders like the six-time champion.

Riverboat Belichick begins run in Washington

Commanders elect to swap Rivera for Belichick

The Washington Commanders are a team with some question marks heading into 2024, after a disappointing 4-13 campaign in 2023, at the end of which they cut bait with head coach Ron Rivera. Washington makes an interesting case for Belichick as the team searches for both head coach and general manager help, which could entice Belichick, as he held both positions in New England for a lengthy period.

The Commanders saw star edge-rush pairing Chase Young and Montez Sweat both traded in 2023, garnering the team some extra draft picks as they look to the future. Belichick would find a strong challenge in Washington, competing in a loaded NFC East division that features two 10+ win teams in the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

Washington still has some solid pieces in place with players like Terry McLaurin and Jonathan Allen and could offer Belichick some coaching help via first-year offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who saw some success with his pass-first offensive philosophy, especially early in 2023 before Sam Howell crumbled.

Having such a talented coordinator on the offensive side of the ball would allow Belichick to focus on his prominent strength, the defensive side of the ball—though Bieniemy might want the job for himself. With a bevy of draft picks, some enticing pieces already in place, and a storied franchise history, Washington could prove to be an attractive destination for Belichick.

Pete Carroll out, Bill Belichick in for Seahawks

Seattle could look to trade one 70-year-old legend for another

Seattle announced longtime coach Pete Carroll would move into the front office as an advisor for the 2024 campaign, making head coach an instant need for the Seattle Seahawks.

Belichick would make sense for a competitive Seahawks team expected to make a move for a quarterback in the NFL Draft. Seattle managed a 9-8 record in 2023, just missing the playoffs after a season riddled with injury.

The Seahawks have a solid roster in place, with a young and talented defense led by rising stars Tariq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon. Seattle's offense has elite weapons in place with D.K. Metcalf and Kenneth Walker, and are widely viewed as a team that is a quarterback away from serious contention.

Geno Smith has been great in his time in Seattle, leading the team to the playoffs in 2022 while earning his first Pro Bowl nod at age 32 and exceeding every possible expectation. However, drafting a quarterback would allow Belichick to mold his own young quarterback into a leader for a playoff-ready roster. Whoever the Seahawks hire as their next head coach will need a win-now mentality, and Belichick certainly has that.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.