Jake Paul is a genius at staying relevant by either putting on massive events against questionable competition or by stating claims that get him many clicks and views. While still sweating from a battle with former UFC fighter turned bar-knuckle boxer Mike Perry, Paul hopped on the mic and proclaimed that he would be a legitimate world champion under one of the big boxing governing bodies.

Crazy enough, the president of the WBA threw his hat in the ring for a potential title fight between Paul and former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez. Now, as the festivities of the 2024 Olympic Games come to a close, Paul is right back in the headlines by saying that he will compete in the 2028 Olympics:

Related Jake Paul's Controversial Tweet About Conor McGregor Jake Paul has taken to Twitter to call out former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Due to a rule change back in 2016, which allows professional boxers to compete in the Olympics, four years from now, if he were dead set on this proclamation, Paul would be, without a doubt, the biggest star in the games. Former UFC champion Michael Bisping said on his YouTube channel that he believes that Paul may be getting a bit ahead of himself as the Olympics is a far cry from what Paul is used to competing in. Here are four reasons why ‘The Problem Child’ could struggle in the Olympics.

4 Fighting Young Opposition

Bisping says Paul would no longer be able to cherry-pick past-their-prime champions

One of the biggest gripes that fans and critics of boxing have had with Paul is his selection of opponents. Paul has fought several UFC stars past-their-primes, including former champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley. Aside from the age gap between Paul and these former MMA champs, Paul is coming into the fight with a fresh mind for boxing and not one that focuses on kicking and grabbing as part of a standard Mixed Martial Arts training camp.

Even with the different training methods, Paul fighting a prime Silva or prime Woodley would look significantly different at the end of the day. In the Olympics, ‘The Problem Child’ would be facing younger boxers who have spent many decades preparing for this moment. Paul’s next fight is scheduled for 15 November against 58-year-old Mike Tyson.

3 No Weight-Cutting

Bisping says Paul won’t have a weight advantage over his Olympic opponents

For those that have paid attention, other than his fight against Tommy Fury (Decision Loss), Paul hasn’t fought an opponent of a similar weight. Most recently, Paul fought Mike Perry, who weighed at least 15–20 pounds less than the A-side boxer. And before this fight, Paul was physically bigger than many of his opponents, which was by design by the savvy business person.

Besides the Perry fight, the most noticeable physique difference had to be in Paul's fight versus UFC icon Nate Diaz. The MMA star has never been known for his heralding strength, but looked massive against Diaz. Somehow, the California native took everyone of Paul’s best shots and continued to march forward. If Paul were to compete in the 2028 Olympics he’d have to face fighters that he can’t bully and would have to be on-weight every three to four days.

2 No Glitz and Glamor

Bisping says that Paul won’t be the center of attention anymore if he competes in the games

Everything that Mr. Paul says broadcasts are something that should be studied on a high-level marketing course. The former Disney and Vine star has taken his brand to great heights since competing in boxing. Whether he has a fight approaching or is simply doing a standard podcast, Paul opens his mouth and the views will follow.

What would be a complete 180-degree change for the world-famous YouTuber, would be that he is just another competitor with no posters or billboards with his face on them. The best part about the Olympics is how stars are born organically through performances to represent an athlete's country. Paul’s best way to steal the spotlight would be to win and then win some more.

1 Pay Cut

Bisping says that Paul would only be fighting to win a medal and not a massive payday

What makes the Olympics such a recognized and special event is that these athletes pour so much time and energy into their given craft in the hopes of being recognized only for a short time, as well as doing all this strenuous work without seeing a major payday at the end of the road. This is completely the opposite of how the MVP promotions operate, as Paul and his team aim to collect the most money possible when an event comes to its conclusion.

Paul, like many other prominent public figures in the combat sports sphere, uses their platforms to promote how well they’re doing financially, but Paul would have to fight for free for the first time in his career. Bisping raises many realistic points when it comes to Paul actually fighting in the Olympics, but the British champion would tip his hat to the boisterous fighter if he keeps his word: