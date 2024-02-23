Highlights Four Saudi Pro League teams eye top Premier League players like Kevin De Bruyne to elevate Gulf state's football status.

Saudi clubs also have their eye on star Manchester United and Liverpool players.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is unlikely to entertain bids for De Bruyne, despite his contract ending soon.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is being targeted by the Saudi Pro League’s top four clubs this summer, as reported by The Times, with them looking to utilise the wealth provided by the country’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) to increase the profile of the game in the Gulf state.

Casemiro of Manchester United is also of interest and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is high on the Middle Eastern priority list, according to the report, with the potential for clubs to re-invest their interest in the latter. Thanks to Saudi Arabia’s top flight altering its rules, which means clubs can boast ten foreign players in their squad – as opposed to eight – some of the Premier League’s top players are being looked at.

Conversations over De Bruyne, 32, moving to the up-and-coming league have been had in recent times, though the Belgian – as expected – snubbed any offers. Michael Emenalo, sports director of the Saudi Pro League, is known to be a fan of the former Wolfsburg man and was in attendance at one of Pep Guardiola’s routine training sessions during the Club World Cup – hosted in Saudi Arabia – in December.

Manchester City looking to rebuff any offers

After an insipid stint with Chelsea, City took a punt on the youngster, parting ways with £55 million for his signature in 2015. Given that his Etihad Stadium contract, worth roughly £400,000 a week, expires at the end of next season, a move for the world-beating ace could be on the cards. Despite not cutting it in west London, De Bruyne has emerged as, arguably, the Premier League's best midfielder as things stand.

Of course, the capture of his signature would excite the fans and boost the credibility of the Saudi Pro League tenfold - but according to The Times' report, the likelihood that Guardiola and his entourage will entertain any tabled bids for a player of the Belgian's importance is extremely low, despite his recent injury woes.

De Bruyne's unrivalled technical ability and creative habits were sorely missed in his four-month absence at the start of the campaign - but since his surgery towards the end of December, De Bruyne has been firing on all cylinders, registering six goals and scoring two of his own in just eight appearances. That's a return that Guardiola will not be parting ways with any time soon, despite him being on the wrong side of 32.

De Bruyne, Casemiro and Salah's contract situations

All players are out of contract by 2026

Given its audacious nature, any interest in De Bruyne is more than likely going to be pointless given his importance to Guardiola and his entourage's way of working in the football-crazed city of Manchester. Having signed in 2015, the midfielder has afforded himself all the money and plaudits that have come his way - and with the expiration of his contract looming, there's little to no doubt that he will be putting pen to paper some time soon to remain a centrepiece to the Guardiola-led brilliance.

The contract situations of De Bruyne, Casemiro and Salah Player De Bruyne Casemiro Salah Weekly wage £400,000 £350,000 £350,000 Annual wage £20,800,000 £18,200,000 £18,200,000 Contract signed April 7, 2021 August 22, 2022 July 1, 2022 Contract expiration June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 All figures per Capology - correct as of 23/02/24

One of the greatest African footballers in the history of the beautiful game, Salah, now 31 - like De Bruyne - sees his current contract expire at the end of the 2024/25 season. His £350,000-per-week Anfield deal sees him emerge as their highest-earner - but with Jurgen Klopp leaving at the end of the current campaign, this summer may also mark the end of the Egyptian's stint in England. Al-Hilal have previously been interested in the forward - and they, along with many of their domestic competitors, could battle it out for his signature when the summer transfer window opens.

Regarding Casemiro, the Brazilian may have an extra year on his current contract to see out - but his importance to Manchester United, in comparison to De Bruyne and Salah for City and Liverpool, respectively, does not compare. Formerly of Real Madrid, the midfielder earns a whopping £350,000 at Old Trafford, but with the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era in its embryonic stages, he could be ushered out the door with a focus on young talent potentially arising - and the Saudi Pro League could be his eventual destination at the ripe age of 32 and with his legs dwindling.