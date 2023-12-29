Highlights Despite a solid season, Russell Wilson has been benched by the Broncos, signaling a possible divorce.

Teams like the New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, and Minnesota Vikings could potentially sign Wilson in free agency.

The Giants, Falcons, and Raiders have struggled with their current quarterback options, while the Vikings may not be willing or able to retain Kirk Cousins.

The marriage between Sean Payton and Russell Wilson seemed to be going well for the Denver Broncos. After a career-worst season in 2022, in the latter half of the 2023 campaign, Wilson started to look like the quarterback he was while he played for the Seattle Seahawks again. But it wasn't enough for Payton.

After a Week 16 loss to the New England Patriots, the Broncos' coach revealed that Wilson would be benched, though the Broncos have yet to be mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.

While the team initially painted the decision as one that was made with Wilson's health in mind, some reported that the Broncos were doing so to save money on Wilson's contract, while the QB believed it was a sign that the team would cut him during the upcoming offseason.

The quarterback is likely to have his opportunities in free agency, though fewer than he would have had a couple of years ago. Below are some teams that could look to sign the quarterback if he is cut by the Broncos during the 2024 offseason.

Related Report: Broncos will sit Russell Wilson for remainder of season Sean Payton has decided to bench Russell Wilson for the remainder of the season to save some cash. Jarrett Stidham will step in as the starting QB.

New York Giants

Current QB options: Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito, Tyrod Taylor, NFL Draft

In prior years, when Wilson trade rumors swirled, he would often be tied to the New York Giants. The Giants have struggled to find a long-term solution at the position since the retirement of Eli Manning in 2019. Wilson, a bit of a celebrity off the field, could be interested in plying his trade in a major market.

The Giants signed Daniel Jones to a big extension this offseason, but the quarterback played poorly in his six starts this year, and the Giants may now have buyer's remorse. The team probably can't cut Jones for cap purposes, but they could bring Wilson in for a competition that he would likely win.

New York Giants QB play 2023 Stats Daniel Jones Tommy DeVito Tyrod Taylor Cmp % 67.5 63.6 61.7 Yards 909 1,087 725 TD's 2 8 3 INT's 6 3 1 Record 1-5 3-3 1-2

Tommy DeVito has been a fun story for the Giants, but after his benching against the Philadelphia Eagles, he will likely be considered more of a long-term backup option if not a candidate to be cut.

In New York, Wilson would get to work with Brian Daboll, a coach who often gets the most out of his QBs, especially those with running ability. The veteran quarterback would also get to play with strong offensive players in Andrew Thomas, Darren Waller, and Saquon Barkley. The Giants could also use a likely top-10 pick on a No. 1 receiver.

Atlanta Falcons

Current options: Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, NFL Draft

Arthur Smith, whom the Atlanta Falcons hired in 2021, was considered an offensive guru. But the team disappointed with back-to-back 7-10 finishes in his first two seasons at the helm. The team has been more middle of the pack offensively in 2023, but they still have quarterback issues.

The team went into the season with Desmond Ridder as their starter, but he has not performed well enough, resulting in two benchings so far this season. Taylor Heinicke is the backup, and he's started three games, with limited success. He has taken better care of the ball than Ridder, but he has yet to provide much of a spark.

Desmond Ridder 2023 stats Stat Total NFL Rank Cmp % 63.3 18th Yards 2,528 21st TDs 10 27th INTs 10 12th

Atlanta could be an obvious fit for Wilson. Both Ridder and Heinicke are under contract next season, but the Falcons could easily get out of those deals, neither of which is overly expensive. The team is also unlikely to get a draft pick high enough to secure a top QB prospect in 2024 either.

Wilson could also be interested in a young and talented Falcons team that has spent top-10 picks on offensive skill players Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robison.

Las Vegas Raiders

Current options: Aidan O'Connell, Jimmy Garoppolo, NFL Draft

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, Las Vegas Raiders GM Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels decided to cut long-time quarterback Derek Carr. They replaced him with Jimmy Garoppolo, who signed a three-year, $67.5 million contract.

Garoppolo never seemed healthy for the Raiders, and the team fired Ziegler and McDaniels the same week they chose to bench the 10-year veteran after just six starts.

2023 Las Vegas Raiders QB comparison QB Cmp % Yards TDs INTs Record Jimmy Garoppolo 65.5 1205 7 9 3-3 Aidan O'Connell 61.5 1675 8 7 4-4

The next quarterback up was rookie Aidan O'Connell, and he hasn't been any better. He's thrown eight touchdown passes, though four came in one game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The rookie passer also averages only 6.3 yards per attempt, a far cry from Garoppolo's 7.2. The Raiders may choose to develop O'Connell as a backup, but he shouldn't be the team's starter next year.

Like the Falcons, the Raiders are unlikely to be selecting high enough in the draft to acquire a quarterback of the future. However, the franchise, despite its dysfunction, is not without talent. With Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers still on the team, plus a young, exciting tight end in Michael Mayer, Las Vegas could be an attractive option for Wilson. Not to mention his famous wife probably wouldn't mind her husband playing in a market like Sin City.

Minnesota Vikings

Current options: Kirk Cousins, Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall, NFL Draft

Since 2018, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback has been Kirk Cousins, and the partnership has worked well for both parties. Cousins was having one of his best seasons in 2023 before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 8. He is set to be an unrestricted free agent.

Kirk Cousins 2023 stats Stat Total NFL Rank Cmp % 69.5 2nd Yards 2,331 23rd TDs 18 18th INTs 5 35th Record 4-4 N/A

There is undoubtedly the possibility Cousins re-signs. But there is also the possibility that Minnesota wants to avoid going into next season with a quarterback coming off major surgery. The options who played behind Cousins (Josh Dobbs, Jaren Hall, and Nick Mullens) are not good enough to be Week 1 starters. Hall was a recent draft pick and will likely continue to develop behind whoever the Vikings sign as their starter.

Wilson might not be much of an upgrade over Cousins, but he would likely provide a healthier and cheaper option. The Vikings would be an attractive fit for any quarterback, as they boast the league's best receiver in Justin Jefferson and a top five tight end in T.J. Hockenson. The Vikings have also been a stable franchise, regularly putting out winning teams and largely avoiding dysfunction.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.