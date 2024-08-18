This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Chelsea's Premier League season has gotten off to a rough start after being defeated at home to defending champions Manchester City. Enzo Maresca went into his first competitive game as the Blues manager opting to select the likes of Cole Palmer despite some fitness concerns, but this appeared to backfire as a sluggish start was eventually punished by Erling Haaland.

The home side did grow into the game, with Nicolas Jackson seeing a close range strike ruled out for offside in the first half, and having another saved at point-blank range by Ederson. However, the visitors maintained their threat, and doubled their lead inside the final ten minutes as former Chelsea man Mateo Kovacic fired home to secure all three points for his new side.

With the fixture at Stamford Bridge being the highest profile game from the opening weekend, these are some of the moments that even the most eagle-eyed fans might've missed from the all important clash.

Jamie Carragher Slams Raheem Sterling

Sterling's representatives released a statement before the game

The controversy started before the game when it was revealed that Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling had been left out of Enzo Maresca's first Premier League squad. In a statement that was released by the former England internationals representatives, it was revealed that the decision came as a shock to the player, who had returned early for pre-season and wanted clarity on the situation.

This statement did not go down well with Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, who slammed the player's actions and gave him some straight to the point advice as to how the 29-year-old could get himself back in contention:

"Massive fan of Raheem as a player & a lad. Not a fan of the Chelsea set up with owners etc… But this statement is ridiculous! "As a camp... We look forward to some clarity... No need for a statement, especially an hour before kick off! Just play better."

Chelsea Fans Sing Conor Gallagher's Name

The midfielder is on the verge of leaving the club

It might be a new season, but some of the same problems continued to arise for the home side as they found themselves being undone too easily and going one-nil behind thanks to a composed Erling Haaland finish. Rather than cheering their team to push on, it appeared that the Chelsea supporters instead had a message for the board as they began to chant the name of Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher was on the verge of completing a move to the Spanish capital in order to join Atletico Madrid, although the deal hit the rocks when the Blues couldn't agree terms for Samu Omoriodion to go the other way. As the two clubs negotiated a new deal involving Joao Felix, Gallagher was asked to return to London, leaving his potential transfer in doubt.

As reported by ESPN's Mark Ogden, Chelsea fans voiced their support of the Englishman, perhaps implying that he should be kept at the club.

Haaland Embarrasses Cucurella for City's Opener

The Spaniard had previously poked fun at the Norwegian

Normal service resumed for Erling Haaland as he opened his account for the Premier League season to give the visitors an early advantage. The Norwegian was able to latch onto a quick poke through by Bernardo Silva and held off Marc Cucurella before dinking past Robert Sanchez to find the back of the net.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Haaland's goal was his 91st in the Premier League in 100 appearances.

The way in which Haaland was able to deal with the pressure from Cucurella would have been especially sweet following the Spanish defender's comments following his Euro 2024 victory. The Chelsea full-back was seen telling the Manchester City man to tremble when the pair next face each other, which has now proven to be a comment that the 26-year-old may regret.