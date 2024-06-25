Highlights Paul Scholes said that he was encouraged by England's performance against Slovenia, despite the Three Lions being widely panned for another disappointing display.

The Premier League's chief troll, Neal Maupay, found the funny side of the Three Lions' failure to beat Slovenia.

Jude Bellingham struggled while Gareth Southgate had a few plastic cups thrown in his direction after the match.

England showed few signs that they are ready for a deep run at Euro 2024 as they underwhelmed once more in their final group game. The Three Lions went into their Group C match against Slovenia off the back of a win over Serbia and a draw over Denmark, and knew prior to kick-off that they had secured qualification for the knockout phase of the competition.

England did not play with the freedom that the knowledge that they had already qualified should have allowed them to, and their struggles in midfield were evident once again as Conor Gallagher replaced Trent Alexander-Arnold in the starting line-up, but lasted just 45 minutes before being hooked for Kobbie Mainoo.

The match will not live long in the memory of England supporters, but here are a few things you might have missed on the night...

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Germany scored more goals (eight) during the Euro 2024 group stage than every team in Group C combined (seven).

Scholes' Instagram Post

United legend encouraged

Having taken to Instagram to give his take on Conor Gallagher starting against Slovenia before the game, Paul Scholes published another post after the match to say that he was encouraged by the performance. The Manchester United legend clarified that he was pleased with what he saw towards the end of the match, when several of the substitutes who England fans have been clamouring for were finally given some minutes.

Group C final standings Position Team Points 1st England 5 2nd Denmark 3 3rd Slovenia 3 4th Serbia 2

Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon made it onto the pitch for the first time in three group games, and showed exactly why so many England supporters have been calling for them to play all along.

Gordon, Mainoo, Kane and Palmer combined for England's best passage of play during the entire game and might have scored from it had Palmer made a better connection with his shot on goal.

Maupay Trolls Again

Everton striker seemingly mocks England's display

Neal Maupay has earned himself a reputation as one of the Premier League's biggest wind-up merchants and he was on social media shortly after full time posting a video seemingly mocking another disappointing England performance. The Everton striker shared a video from a BBC podcast including Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards, with the trio laughing hysterically.

Plenty of supporters enjoyed Maupay's latest post, while others were quick to point out that he had not done enough to make it into the France squad. Unsurprisingly, Maupay has never received an international cap. He turned out for France at youth level and is also eligible for Argentina, and there are reports that he submitted a personal request to be called up by Argentina's manager, Lionel Scaloni, only to be ignored. His post comes after he mocked England's performance against Denmark in a 1-1 draw.

England Fans Lose Faith in Southgate

Boss' reputation at an all-time low among fans

Southgate is England's second most successful manager of all time but his credit has run out with some England supporters who feel he has taken the team as far as he can.

The expectation is that he will leave his job after the Euros, irrespective of how England perform at the tournament, and many would probably be in favour of making a change ahead of the knockout phase if that was the done thing.

Of course, that will not happen, but plenty of England fans made their feelings known to the former defender while he was doing a lap of the pitch with his players and acknowledging those fans who had spent a lot of money to travel to Germany and watch England's final group game.

Footage shared on social media platform X showed a few plastic cups being thrown in the direction of England's manager, while there were also audible boos on TV following the final whistle.

Bellingham Struggles Again

Midfielder's stats paint worrying picture

Jude Bellingham kicked England's campaign off in the perfect fashion against Serbia, netting an early header. That moment feels like a long time ago now, with the Three Lions having struggled for form pretty much ever since.

Bellingham is practically undroppable for England but he will not be happy with how he has played for much of the tournament so far. Statistics shared on social media by TNT Sports laid bare his struggles against Slovenia. Bellingham didn't create any chances and attempted no shots on goal, while he also lost possession 16 times and won just two of the nine duels he was involved in.