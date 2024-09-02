Former professional boxer and now trainer of many elite boxing athletes, Robert Garcia, dropped a few names that he believes Floyd Mayweather could beat today if he decided to step back in the ring for an officially sanctioned pro fight. Since his retirement in 2017, Mayweather has been enjoying life as a slayer of influencers and low-level fighters while extending his bank account.

As a very smart businessman, Mayweather has stayed relevant with easy, hand-picked fights. But could the 47-year-old former champion beat a high-level active professional athlete? When speaking with ESNEWS, Garcia named four active boxers, including two world champions that he believes Mayweather could beat.

4 1. Mario Barrios

Boxing record: 29-2, Knockouts: 18, Best Win: Yordenis Ugas

While always improving and wising up to his body’s needs, Mario Barrios has shown a few cracks in his armor. After getting stopped by one of the most powerful punchers in the sport, the tall and lengthy Texan decided it was time to stop depleting his body and move up a weight class.

Since making the move to 147-pounds, the 29-year-old boxer has looked terrific, winning three-straight contests and the WBC welterweight championship. Mayweather Jr hasn’t fought a fighter of Barrios’ size (5’11”) in recent memory, but you could expect him to do well by using the same pick-and-prod counter-attack style that his former pupil Gervonta Davis used so well against Barrios.

3 2. Brian Norman Jr

Boxing record: 26-0, Knockouts: 20, Best Win: Giovanni Santillan

At 24, Brian Norman Jr is nearly half the age of Mayweather Jr. The stocky WBO champion is a physical presence inside the ring. At 5’7”, the Georgia native is shorter than Barrios, but he has much more solid punching power that carries into the late rounds as we saw in his last outing.

Norman Jr brings a fun style to the ring as he’s willing to trade blow for blow in the center of the ring. However, this makes him very hittable and though Floyd doesn’t have the same jolt in his lunging ability, as he once did, he is still a master of distance control and will steer clear of any sort of slug fest.

2 3. Danny Garcia

Boxing record: 37-3, Knockouts: 21, Best Win: Amir Khan

The longtime vet and former world champion is at a late stage in his career. A fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr would be an absolute chess match between two very cerebral fighters. Danny Garcia is coming off a great win where he outwitted and out-machismo’d Jose Benavidez Jr over 12 rounds of action.

Following his last victory, the Philadelphia native took off over two years to reset his focus and hunger for boxing and will return in a few weeks to face Erislandy Lara at middleweight. Garcia has never fought at 160-pounds, but it shows his confidence in himself. Even though Garcia is a naturally heavier fighter, Mayweather Jr wouldn’t be shy to step in the pocket as Garcia has only one knockout win in the past five years.

1 4. Erislandy Lara

Boxing record: 30-3-3, Knockouts: 18, Best Win: Austin Trout

Erislandy Lara, a season vet of the sweet science, has his biggest fight of his career coming up as he clashes with a confident Danny Garcia with the WBA middleweight title on the line. The fight will be slotted as the co-main event to Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Barlanga Jr.

At 41, Lara is defying logic by competing at such a high-level. He joins fellow Cuban combat athletes Luis Ortiz and Yoel Romero, who have successfully fought into their late-30s and into their 40s. Lara is the oldest fighter on this list, but like Mayweather Jr, is living a clean and disciplined lifestyle. The matchup between the two 40-year-olds would be interesting to see who blinks first. Both men are very patient with slick counter punches. Lara would have the edge in the powerful department while Mayweather Jr would have the IQ advantage.