Liverpool could make a shock move for Bayern Munich and England star Harry Kane in the summer transfer window, according to reports - with the Reds looking to bolster their striking ranks ahead of a potential Premier League reclaim.

The Reds have done well this season, owing themselves mainly to Mohamed Salah's form from right-wing, with the Egyptian scoring 27 goals in the top-flight already. But there is room for improvement upfront with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota failing to produce strong runs of form and that could see them move for the Three Lions captain.

Report: Harry Kane Sees Liverpool as 'Preferred Destination'

The Reds could be in need of a striker in the summer transfer window

The report from Fichajes states that Kane is 'seriously considering' a return to the Premier League next season, with Liverpool thought to be his preferred destination. The England star, who has scored in both of his last two games for the Three Lions in the current international break, has attracted 'considerable' interest from Anfield chiefs with the club seeing him as a 'key reinforcement' to strengthen their front line.

Harry Kane's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern Munich squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 24 3rd Goals 21 1st Assists 6 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.1 =7th Shots Per Game 3.6 1st Match rating 7.71 1st

Kane is known for his goalscoring - having notched 76 goals in 82 games for Bayern - and with his leadership and experience on the pitch, he has expressed his desire to play in the Premier League once again. The talisman believes that is achievable with Liverpool, and a move would mark a 'significant change' in the dynamics of the top-flight if they can sign the £403,000-per-week star.

There is no official agreement between the two clubs just yet, but Kane would garner a €90million (£75million) fee if Liverpool were to look to agree a deal with the Bundesliga leaders in the coming months - and Arne Slot could see him fit perfectly into their style of play, having seen Roberto Firmino excel in such a role prior to his Saudi Pro League exit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane is England's top goalscorer of all-time, scoring 71 goals in 105 games.

Reds fans will be anxiously awaiting the outcome of any potential move, and there is 'excitement and uncertainty' growing around Kane's future - in which he could return to his homeland. Kane has scored 213 goals in the Premier League, ranking him second behind Alan Shearer's record of 260 goals in the competition - and should he make the move back to Liverpool, he'll have every chance of writing history in the top-flight.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 25-03-25.

Related Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Decides to Join Real Madrid Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has decided to join Real Madrid, although nothing has been signed yet.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.