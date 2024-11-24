Southampton scored two goals in a Premier League game for just the second time in 12 games as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at home to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon - but it was their defensive frailties that let them down at home to the table toppers. And it could well be that backup goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has cost current boss Russell Martin his job on the south coast after a series of errors that allowed the Reds to take the lead and get themselves back into the game, leaving Southampton five points adrift of 17th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Saints started brightly against the Reds, with a number of decent attacks at least causing Liverpool some problems - but once again, the brand of football they play was self-destructive - and with two goals that could easily have been avoided, McCarthy's endeavours were not at all helpful to Martin, who is now fighting for his job on the south coast.

McCarthy Errors Contributed to Southampton's Liverpool Loss

The goalkeeper could have done much better with two goals

With Saints having done well against Liverpool in the opening stages, McCarthy opted to roll the ball out to Mateus Fernandes just 18 yards from goal. Unbeknownst to the South American midfielder, he had Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai tailing him, and under immense pressure, rolled the ball back to Flynn Downes - who couldn't get much on his clearance and that allowed Szoboszlai to open the scoring.

Whilst Southampton turned the game around with goals from Adam Armstrong and Fernandes turning from semi-villain to hero with their second, McCarthy then turned into the downfall yet again.

Southampton vs Liverpool - Premier League statistics - November 24th, 2024 Stats Southampton Liverpool Shots on target 5 11 Shots off target 2 7 Corners 3 10 Possession (%) 37.9 62.1 xG 1.43 3.09

A long-ball over the top found Mohamed Salah running for the ball, and whilst many would have backed McCarthy's decision to come out to try and clear the ball, he was found in no man's land both in terms of distance from goal and the angle that he presented - allowing Salah to poke home with relative ease and watch the ball roll in for the equaliser.

Whilst he had absolutely no chance with the winner, it was his decision-making that gave the Reds a route into the game and Martin could be seething at his backup choice for plunging his future further into doubt.

Southampton Boss Martin Has Had Warning Signs

The club have done similar this season already

Their game against Brentford earlier in the season was riddled with errors from playing from the back, and that should have heeded similar warnings against a Liverpool side who have been in red hot form so far this season as they went eight points clear in the Premier League title race, but Martin's insistence to play out from the back alongside McCarthy's questionable decision-making certainly hampered them against Arne Slot's side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alex McCarthy has only made 22 appearances for Southampton in the past two-and-a-half years.

Aaron Ramsdale is well adept at playing out from the back, and Martin should have changed his approach with the former Arsenal goalkeeper out of action for the visit of the Merseyside outfit - so not all of the blame can be cast onto the former Crystal Palace stopper.

However, the errors that McCarthy made were basic to say the least, and there is no denying that he should have done better to at least give Southampton a positive point in their search for Premier League survival.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-11-24.