Kamaldeen Sulemana was replaced just 15 minutes into Southampton's clash with Tottenham, and his future at the club looks increasingly concerning, with the 22-year-old talent often struggling for minutes this season.

It was a night to swiftly forget for Southampton fans, as their side struggled to respond to Spurs' five goals at the St. Mary's Stadium. By the 14th minute, it was already three to the visitors, and Russel Martin took the unconventional decision to replace an attacker for a defender just a quarter of an hour into the tie - it was Sulemana who took the fall in this regard. Managing just seven touches of the ball in his cameo, the Ghanaian would be wise to start planning a future beyond the Saints.

Sulemana Out of Favour Under Martin

The former Rennes man was close to a move away in the summer

Since signing with Southampton in February 2023, Sulemana has struggled to cement a place in the team, and has registered just two goals in 51 career appearances for the south coast side. Previously described as a player who can "create something out of nothing", his talent in the past has been subject to praise, but his recent development has been marred by poor form and inconsistent game time.

In six league outings this term, Sulemana has featured for a total of just 61 minutes, with his first start of the season coming against Tottenham - of course, he was only afforded 15 minutes of football on this occasion as well. Such lack of active involvement could turn out to be detrimental to the Ghanaian's progress, and he must look to depart for greener pastures as early as possible.

Kamaldeen Sulemana's League Career History Season Team Appearances Goals Assists 2019-20 Nordsjaelland 13 4 0 2020-21 Nordsjaelland 29 10 5 2021-22 Rennes 20 4 2 2022-23 Rennes 14 1 0 2022-23 Southampton 18 2 1 2023-24 Southampton 25 0 3 2024-25 Southampton 5 0 0

Last summer, Sulemana, who is currently earning £40k per week, did arrive fairly close to a move away from England - a season-long loan to Ajax was all but signed until a final paperwork issue saw the deal eventually fall through. Italian outfit, Roma, were also rumored to have interest in the 22-year-old, suggesting that there may well be some European interest ahead of a prospective transfer in January.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 15/12/2024