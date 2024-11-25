Leicester City continue to be linked with new managers after sacking Steve Cooper over the weekend - and West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan is the latest gaffer to be touted with a move to the King Power Stadium.

Cooper was given the boot just one day after Leicester's 2-1 home defeat to Chelsea on Saturday afternoon, having won just two of his opening 12 games in the top-flight. Despite seeing the Foxes keep their heads ever so slightly above the water in the relegation battle throughout the campaign, fans have not been overjoyed by the football on offer in the east Midlands and that has seen him fail to win over their support - with a new boss being sought-after to come in and turn the tide. And that has seen Corberan linked after being touted for his solid work in the Championship.

The post on X (formerly Twitter) by Spanish pundit Guillem Balague states that Corberan is one of the favourites to take over Cooper at Leicester, after the latter was sacked on Sunday evening with the Foxes having taken just 10 points from their opening 12 games, albeit sitting outside the relegation zone. He posted:

"Carlos Corberan is one of the favourites to take over the #LCFC head coach role."

Ruud Van Nistelrooy and David Moyes were previously linked on Sunday afternoon, but Corberan's impressive stints at Huddersfield Town and West Brom have seen the 41-year-old become one of the best managers in the Championship, and Leicester could look to take advantage of his 'genius' tactical proficiency.

With both of their wins coming one after the other either side of the international break, it means that Leicester have gone on winless runs of four games and give games throughout the campaign - and with a tough set of fixtures coming up, the new boss will need to give fans reassurance and confidence that they will propel themselves away from any immediate threat of relegation - especially as they sit just one point clear of Ipswich Town in 18th place, which would see them relegated back to the Championship at the first time of asking.