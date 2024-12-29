Manchester United talent, Kobbie Mainoo, should be considered for a period on the sidelines, as his recent run of games have landed him under excessive pressure to perform which is proving to be detrimental to his development at a young age.

The Red Devils succumbed to yet another dismal defeat this season, this time losing 2-0 away to Wolverhampton Wanderers. A number of United players under-performed on the night, and Manchester Evening News journalist, Samuel Luckhurst, pointed out Mainoo's shortcomings in this match in particular, with his 4/10 performance impeding the side's midfield in the tie. A tough fixture against Newcastle awaits next on the schedule, and Ruben Amorim would be wise to let Mainoo sit this one out in his best interests.

Mainoo Should be Dropped Amid Poor Form

The 19-year-old is under overwhelming pressure to perform

After cementing himself as one of the stars of the Manchester United squad last season, Mainoo has struggled to translate the success into the 2024/25 campaign, and he is yet to notch a single goal or assist this term. With the team unable to win vital points on the board, a number of players have consequently fallen under scrutiny, including Mainoo, despite his youth.

Kobbie Mainoo's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 12 Goals/Assists 0/0 Pass completion 86.4% Key passes per 90 1.02 Passes into final third 3.33 Tackles won per 90 1.57

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the 2023/24 season, Kobbie Mainoo scored the last-minute winner to seal a 4-3 victory for his side over Wolves, starkly contrasting with his most recent visit to the Molineux.

On previous occasions, Mainoo has received backlash from both critics and his manager for poor defensive contributions - against Manchester City, Amorim was particularly "disgusted" with the England international's inability to track his man. Now, it is his passing that has uncharacteristically fallen short of expectations, which is otherwise one of his better qualities.

WIth that in mind, Mainoo would benefit from a period out of the starting eleven, to allow him to return to the correct frame of mind. Especially given the physical, high-intensity nature of the next opposition, Newcastle, it would be another brutal test for Mainoo in the midfield, one which he may not be prepared for.

Many have struggled to adapt to Amorim's new style of play, and Mainoo isn't alone in that sense. His potential is undoubted nonetheless, but he remains far too early in his career to carry the burden of midfield success for Manchester United and Amorim should instead turn to other options at the club, including Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, for the clash with the Magpies.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 29/12/2024