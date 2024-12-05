West Ham United's reported initial search for a new manager means that Julen Lopetegui is looking over his shoulder at the exit door, after two drubbings within the space of a week in the Premier League - but one name who won't become new manager is former Borussia Dortmund man Edin Terzic, with reports stating that he will not become the Irons' new boss if the Spaniard is given the boot.

Lopetegui has overseen a 5-2 loss to Arsenal and a 3-1 defeat to Leicester City in the past few days, with five shipped in the first half to Mikel Arteta's Gunners and arguably their worst performance of the season against the Foxes putting Lopetegui's future in huge doubt. Results and performances haven't been good enough on the whole in both the top-flight and the League Cup, and that has seen potential bosses touted for the job in east London. However, a report on Thursday has since ruled out one of their linked names in 42-year-old Terzic.

The report from Florian Plettenberg states that the "incredible" Terzic will not become the new manager of the Hammers if Lopetegui is sacked, with the Spaniard having suffered from some extremely poor results recently. It's also disclosed that former Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand is a serious option as per other reports, and he is joined by some further unnamed candidates as the Hammers' top brass aim to make a decision on their managerial situation in the near future.

Graham Potter, who last managed Chelsea, has also been linked despite being out of a job for 18 months - whilst Porto boss Sergio Conceicao has seen himself floated to the Hammers. Urgent attention to their season is needed, and despite Lopetegui's men beating Newcastle United at the start of last week, results have massively dipped since.

Sporting director Tim Steidten has a huge decision to make, with Lopetegui having lost eight of his 16 games in charge of the Hammers - yet despite GIVEMESPORT sources revealing that Steidten held talks with the former Dortmund boss over a potential move, Sky Sports are reporting he won't be coming into the London Stadium throne to turn their season around.