Highlights Bayern defender Matthijs de Ligt wants to join Man United ‘as soon as possible’.

Bundesliga giants demand a guaranteed £42m fee for the Dutch defender.

United are expected to step up their pursuit in the coming days.

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt has informed friends that he wants to join Manchester United ‘as soon as possible’, according to Football Insider.

The 24-year-old Dutchman, who has been called a 'full-blown superstar' by the official Bundesliga website, is keen on a summer switch to Old Trafford and has let his close circle know of his desire to seek a permanent move away from the Bavarian capital.

Despite prolonged talks over a deal for De Ligt, Man United have been reluctant to meet Bayern’s demands for the former Ajax centre-half as they look to structure the deal around add-ons.

Bayern, who demand a guaranteed £42m fee for the defender, continue to hold firm on their valuation of De Ligt, who is permitted to leave the club two years after joining from Juventus in the summer of 2022.

De Ligt reportedly has no place in new boss Vincent Kompany’s plans ahead of the Belgian’s first season in charge and, alongside teammate Noussair Mazraoui, has already agreed to a move to Old Trafford.

The Bayern duo are expected to sign five-year deals with the Premier League giants, but only after an agreement is reached with Bayern over their transfers.

De Ligt Keen on Old Trafford Switch

An ‘ideal move’ for his career

According to Football Insider, De Ligt is ‘very keen’ to sign for Man United this summer as he believes the Red Devils are ‘the ideal next step’ in his career.

The 24-year-old has emerged as the top target on Erik ten Hag’s wishlist after Man United refused to meet Everton’s demands for their long-term target Jarrad Branthwaite.

Rumours surrounding the English defender’s move to Old Trafford have quietened in recent weeks, with United shifting their focus elsewhere after Everton stood firm on their £70m valuation of the centre-half.

After completing deals for Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee, United have been quiet in the market and are now believed to be pursuing deals for De Ligt, Mazraoui, and a new midfielder.

Matthijs de Ligt Stats (Bundesliga 2023-24) Games 22 Goals 2 Pass completion 93.9 Aerials won per 90 2.65 Challenges lost per 90 0.32

With Erik ten Hag keen to reunite with the Bayern duo, United are expected to step up their pursuit in the coming days.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s departure remains crucial for the double deal to happen – Mazraoui is seen as a replacement for the 26-year-old Englishman, who has less than 11 months remaining on his current deal.

Man Utd ‘Open Talks’ With Youssouf Fofana

Among six names on the shortlist

Manchester United have held initial talks with Monaco over midfielder Youssouf Fofana, who is among six midfielders being considered by the Red Devils, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

Alongside the Frenchman, Man United are reportedly keeping tabs on Sofyan Amrabat, Sander Berge, Martin Zubimendi, Richard Rios, and Manuel Ugarte.

According to Sheth, United still show interest in Ugarte, ‘but not at the prices being quoted’ in the media, which amount to around £51m.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-08-24.