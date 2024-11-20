Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt started in the Netherlands' 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday night, but it was his club side who were brutally slaughtered by local media outlet De Telegraaf - rather than the centre-back himself - in their player ratings article post match.

The Dutch newspaper said that 'it must be nice' for the 25-year-old to play with 'better footballers' when he is with the Oranje than at Old Trafford, and hinted that Red Devils players 'run away' from the ball rather than wanting it.

De Ligt moved to United from Bayern Munich for around £43m during the summer transfer window, but he came under fire from Gary Lineker following his first start in the defeat against Liverpool in September, while Dutch media suggested that his international career was over following a disappointing display for his country during the first international break of the campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Ligt scored his first goal for Manchester United in the 3-0 win against Southampton in September.

The centre-back improved though and has become a regular starter at the heart of the defence under Erik ten Hag and then Ruud van Nistelrooy, also keeping his spot in the national team under Ronald Koeman.

Speaking about his performance on Tuesday night, De Telegraaf wrote:

'Maybe his period at his club Manchester United was not the easiest because of everything that happened there. But at Oranje he is on the field with confidence. Koeman didn't have to worry about him here. It must be nice for him that he plays with better footballers at Oranje than at Manchester United. In the Netherlands, every player wants the ball, no one just runs away. You saw De Ligt easily turn away when the opponents ran after him.'

De Ligt may have just received a huge personal boost for his career at United with the appointment of Ruben Amorim as Ten Hag's successor.

The Portuguese is known for his 3-4-3 system and the Dutchman is likely to play a key role in the back three under the former Sporting Lisbon coach, with more chance of getting into a XI that includes three centre-backs than two.

He faces competition from the likes of Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire for a starting spot under the 39-year-old.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 20-11-24.