Manchester United fans may have been given a huge inkling as to who their new manager might be in the coming weeks at Old Trafford - with Xavi Hernandez asking Pep Guardiola about 'life in Manchester', according to reports.

Erik ten Hag's sacking on Monday morning has swiftly prompted the rumour mill back into action in terms of who United's new boss could be, with various names already being linked throughout the day, as the Red Devils search for their sixth permanent boss in little over 11 years since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. The Dutchman departs having won just 54 per cent of his games in charge at Old Trafford, with a proven winner likely to be high on United's shortlist in the coming days. And one of those may be Barcelona legend Xavi, with the currently unattached manager reportedly asking Manchester City boss Guardiola just what life is like in the northern powerhouse city.

Xavi 'Has Asked' Guardiola About Living in Manchester

And that could prompt the Red Devils to make their move

A post on X (formerly Twitter) by the Manchester City-based account, @RealTolmie, states that Xavi has asked his former boss at Barcelona about life in the north west of England - which gives an inkling that he could become the next United manager.

Xavi Hernandez's career trophies - accolades won by competition (player) Trophy Amount of times won Years won La Liga 8 1999, 2005-06, 2009-2011, 2013, 2015 Champions League 4 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015 Copa del Rey 3 2009, 2012, 2015 UEFA Super Cup 2 2009, 2011 European Championship 2 2008, 2012 FIFA World Cup 1 2010

Xavi - a former Barcelona and Spain midfielder who stands as one of the greatest midfielders of all-time - spent four years under Guardiola in Spain, featuring in 208 games for the current City boss and scoring 36 goals in the process. His strong bond with his former gaffer has seemingly led to conversations over the Mancunian lifestyle, and that could be a telling sign in the coming weeks.

But it's not just on the pitch where Xavi excelled. He took over Qatar-based outfit Al Sadd upon his retirement from football, winning 67 of his 102 games in charge, before making the switch to Barcelona - and throughout a two-and-a-half year spell at the Camp Nou, he won the La Liga title in 2022/23 to further cement his place in history as a Blaugrana legend.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Xavi boasted a 62.68% win rate in charge of Barcelona.

United would not have to pay compensation for his signature after he left Barcelona in the summer, and the chance to manage at an English giant may be too big for Xavi to turn down, as he aims to emulate his successor's exploits in the Premier League.

Related Rio Ferdinand Names Two Managers He ‘Could See' Replacing Erik ten Hag at Man Utd The Manchester United legend wants Ruud van Nistelrooy but can see the club going for two other coaches instead.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-10-24.