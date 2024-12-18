Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha has sparked debate over his future after a strong season so far for the Black Country outfit - and it could well be that his long-term plans lie at Manchester United, with the Molineux attacker appearing to like a comment on Instagram touting him with a move to Old Trafford.

Cunha has been far and away Wolves' best player since he joined on a £44m deal from Atletico Madrid, especially so this season, with the Brazilian having notched 11 goal contributions in just 16 league games for the West Midlands outfit. However, with results hardly going the club's way in the Premier League, that could see him move on - and with the star liking a comment touting him with United, it's sparked speculation over his future.

Cunha, who posted a picture of himself in a Wolves training top on his own Instagram account '@cunha', had a comment from an account named '@moha.j00', which read: "Manchester United soon." And the Brazilian liked the comment, which garnered traction with 40 others following suit, before the ordeal was spotted by fan account @MUFCMPB on X (formerly Twitter).

It's a move from the Brazilian that will do little to keep Wolves fans happy, especially with the attacker potentially landing himself in hot bother after Saturday's top-flight clash with Ipswich Town, which leaves the Black Country outfit five points adrift of safety and with a real mountain to climb.

Cunha, after a last-gasp loss to their relegation rivals, appeared to elbow and then knock the glasses off the face of an Ipswich member of staff - for which the Football Association (FA) have charged the player with misconduct after acting 'in an improper manner'.

Cunha is almost guaranteed to move on at the end of the season if Wolves go down, especially after scoring eight goals in just 16 games for a side that are struggling at the bottom end of the Premier League - and with Marcus Rashford's bombshell interview on Tuesday evening stating that he feels his time at Old Trafford is over, it could well be that Cunha is the man to replace their homegrown star.