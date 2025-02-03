Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Mario Lemina could return to Galatasaray this week after informing Vitor Pereira he wants to leave Molineux, as per TBR Football's Graeme Bailey.

Lemina has sat out Wolves' last four Premier League games after pushing to leave the club but has since apologized to Pereira and his teammates and has made himself available until his situation is resolved. The Gabonese midfielder was a regular starter and captain earlier this season but lost the armband in December after a bust-up with West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen.

The 31-year-old, whose contract is up this summer, was linked with a move to Al-Shabab but appears to have prioritized joining Galatasaray over the Saudi Pro League club. He previously spent a season on loan with the Turkish Super Lig giants and could return to RAMS Park before the Turkish window closes on February 11.

Lemina Could Move To Galatasaray

Wolves may have found a replacement

Lemina's future is still up in the air on deadline day in the UK (February 3), although he can move to Galatasaray beyond that date because the Turkish window is open until Tuesday next week. Wolves were said to be competing with Cimbom Aslan for Red Star Belgrade defender Nasser Djiga, but the Premier League relegation battlers look to have won the race with a medical booked for the Burkinabe centre-back.

Vitor Pereira has been keen to sign a replacement if Lemina, sitting on purported wages of £45,000 per week, were to depart, and the latest name to be linked is Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi. RMC Sport's Fabrice Hawkins reports that the two clubs have agreed on a (€20 million) £16.6 million deal. This could suggest their former captain, previously hailed by Sky Sports journalist Sam Tighe as 'incredible to watch', is headed to Turkiye and the move is in motion, and a fee of £5 million may do the trick.

