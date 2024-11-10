Southampton have had an asbolute stinker of a start to the Premier League season so far, and it was summed up perfectly by the decision of Russell Martin to leave Lesley Ugochukwu out of the team despite a last minute change to the lineup.

After claiming a 1-0 win over Everton last week the under-fire manager named an unchanged team initially for the trip to Molineux, where they faced off with bottom-of-the-table Wolves who were winless in the division.

Flynn Downes dropped out of the starting lineup just minutes before the game though after being injured in the warm up, but rather than using the natural replacement off the bench in Ugochukwu, Martin opted to go for Joe Aribo out of position.

That was despite Ugochukwu, who the Saints signed on loan from Chelsea in the summer transfer window, being the only natural defensive midfielder on the bench available to him.

Ugochukwu Was a Pointless Signing

Martin clearly doesn't trust him

It summed up the awful career the young Frenchman has had at St Mary's so far. Despite earning a huge £45,000-a-week , the 20-year-old has racked up just 389 minutes of action across eight appearances in all competitions, with just two starts in the Premier League.

If Martin can't trust him to come in as a last-minute, natural replacement against a team bottom of the league and without a win then there was simply no point in signing him.

Recruitment at the club has been a major issue for this season, and while Chilean striker Ben Brereton-Diaz has taken plenty of stick for scoring no goals and registering zero assists in his nine appearances so far, the deal at least somewhat made some sense.

Lesley Ugochukwu Premier League Stats 2024/25 Games 2(3) Minutes 173 Goals 0 Assists 0

Brereton-Diaz was coming off a decent loan spell with a poor Sheffield United side and at least is a permanent signing, meaning there is scope to improve him and for him to adapt. That opportunity simply doesn't exist with Ugochukwu.

If he somehow gets into the team and plays well then he'll end up back at Stamford Bridge. If he plays and struggles, then the same fate will occur but he will make the team suffer. If he doesn't play, then bringing him in was simply pointless.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 09/11/2024.