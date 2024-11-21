Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy has catapulted himself back into managerial conversations after a strong interim spell at Old Trafford - with Southampton reportedly a target of his due to their slow start to the Premier League season.

Van Nistelrooy, who scored 95 Premier League goals in just 150 games for United at the start of the century, was brought to Old Trafford by Erik ten Hag as his right-hand man but with Ten Hag being sacked, Van Nistelrooy was brought to the helm to steady the ship whilst the club ironed out details for Ruben Amorim. A solid spell has since seen him linked with jobs and Southampton could be an option.

Van Nistelrooy 'Keen' on Southampton Job Opening

He would throw his name into the hat if Russell Martin left

The report from Football Insider states that Van Nistelrooy is keen to remain in the Premier League, with potential openings in the managerial departments at Southampton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's managerial statistics as Manchester United interim boss Fixture Result Leicester City (H), League Cup 5-2 W Chelsea (H), Premier League 1-1 D PAOK (H), Europa League 2-0 W Leicester City (H), Premier League 3-0 W

Russell Martin is massively under fire at Southampton having only won one and drawn one of his opening 11 games, whilst Wolves are two points adrift after a recent mini-revival and Palace are the shock side of the season, winning just one of 11 games themselves.

However, it's thought that whilst Van Nistelrooy is keen on a return to the top-flight having impressed in the United hot seat, it's unclear as to whether Premier League clubs would consider a move for the Dutchman - though he is keen to forge a career as a boss in England.

The report further states that Burnley previously held talks with Van Nistelrooy in the summer before Ten Hag swooped in in the summer, whilst he had been linked with the Coventry City job following Mark Robins' departure earlier in the month. But with Martin under serious pressure, and reports earlier in the window suggesting that Saints wouldn't be put off by the cost of changing managers, it's one to watch with Van Nistelrooy evidently willing to get onto the English managerial ladder.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruud van Nistelrooy scored 150 goals in 219 games for Manchester United in all competitions.

The Dutchman held the managerial job at PSV Eindhoven for a season, winning 33 of his 51 games in charge in all competitions before leaving with the Dutch Cup at the end of the campaign - but having failed to hold a role since, the Dutchman has put himself back in the shop window with three wins from four and a draw against Chelsea for United in the midst of Amorim's arrival.

Related Van Nistelrooy 'Applies' for Shock Job After Leaving Man Utd Ruud Van Nistelrooy has applied for a shock new job after leaving Manchester United.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-11-24.