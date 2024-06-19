Highlights The 49ers want to keep Aiyuk but not at the high price he's asking.

After narrowly losing the Super Bowl in an overtime thriller, the expectation was that the San Francisco 49ers’ off-season would be centered around taking that final step needed to win it all. Instead, the main storyline has been wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, and whether he’ll be on the team come next season.

After a tumultuous couple of months between Aiyuk and the team, rumors are still circulating that he could be relocated in the near future. This was emphasized by a recent video of Aiyuk telling Washington Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels, who was his teammate at Arizona State in 2019, that the 49ers “don’t want him back.”

This seemed like a guarantee that Aiyuk would be joining another team, at least until a recent report from Adam Schefter. Schefter suggests that the team does in fact want to bring Aiyuk back, just not at the price he’s asking for.

Schefter says that everything he’s heard from the 49ers camp is in favor of bringing back Aiyuk, meaning he is a part of their ideal plan. Unfortunately for them, Aiyuk sees his worth at a level higher than they’re willing to pay, leading to his comments about feeling unwanted.

There’s no telling just how much the loss of Aiyuk would hurt the team, but losing your top wideout is never an easy adjustment. Though with many other stars to pay, San Francisco might just have to bite the bullet.

Is Aiyuk Worth the Cost?

The 5th-year receiver is seeking an especially lucrative deal

The outlook for the 49ers’ wide receiver room has been a roller coaster all off-season. Prior to April’s draft, the expectation was that Aiyuk would soon be traded. Despite their selection of a first-round receiver playing into this idea, reports soon followed that San Francisco intended to keep Aiyuk.

The attention then switched to Aiyuk’s partner in crime, Deebo Samuel, suggesting that he would be the receiver to get traded. This was followed by a stint where it looked like neither receiver would get traded, then both would, before coming full circle with the current rumors about Aiyuk.

Even with rookie Ricky Pearsall, the 49ers’ pass-catching unit would be severely weakened with the loss of Aiyuk. He’s gotten progressively better through his four years, even being named a Second-Team All-Pro for his uber-efficient 2023 performance in San Fran's YAC-heavy system.

Brandon Aiyuk's Stats by Year Year Targets Receptions Receiving Yards TDs 2020 96 60 748 5 2021 84 56 826 5 2022 114 78 1,015 8 2023 105 75 1,342 7

His impact on the 49ers’ success is obvious, justifying their desire to bring him back. The problem for San Francisco is that Aiyuk wants to be paid in the same range as the other big name receivers who recently signed new extensions.

Schefter cites the recent boom in the wide receiver market, with players like Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown, and Amon-Ra St. Brown all inking deals that net them around $30 million a year, with Aiyuk reportedly specifically mentioning St. Brown's deal as a comp for himself.

It appears the 49ers either don’t view Aiyuk that highly, or don’t think they can afford a contract like that given the other deals they already have in place.

For now, we appear to be at a stalemate. Aiyuk isn’t interested in participating without a new deal, and the 49ers have yet to budge. It’s unclear whether they’re currently working on a deal that suits both sides, or if they’re mulling over trade offers.

If they do move Aiyuk, it’s not unlikely he reunites with the man with whom he lamented the 49ers’ alleged lack of desire to bring him back. Washington already has talented receivers in place, but would likely make room to give their rookie quarterback another star to throw to.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite Brandon Aiyuk entering his fifth season while Jayden Daniels is entering his first, the two actually played college ball together at Arizona State University in 2019. Daniels and Aiyuk pulled off an infamous upset victory that kept Justin Herbert and Oregon out of the CFP.

Other teams that could fit the bill of a suitor for Aiyuk include the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, and Los Angeles Chargers. The possibility of staying in San Francisco also remains, but the relationship may be too strained at this point.

As it turns out, the 49ers do want to keep Aiyuk, just not for the price tag at which he views himself. Now the football world will wait and see if the 49ers can lure him back to the table, or another team pushes to offer him the long-term contract he pines for.

