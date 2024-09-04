Key Takeaways 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk admits his offseason contract saga was difficult and awkward.

The fifth-year wideout inked a $120M extension last week, featuring $76M guaranteed.

Despite his lengthy hold-in, Aiyuk can prove his worth in a Super Bowl-or-bust season.

San Francisco 49ers star receiver Brandon Aiyuk spent the entire summer off the practice field to convey his demands for a massive contract extension. Ultimately, the prolonged and awkward hold-in saga worked out for him -- he inked a four-year, $120 million deal last week that included $76 million guaranteed and made him the NFL's fifth-highest-paid wideout.

But the months-long standoff couldn't be described as amicable. Mired in the uncomfortable negotiation tactics was a July trade request from Aiyuk, along with frustration from the team when his limited participation lingered after the preseason. Whether or not hard feelings still exist, Aiyuk admitted to reporters on Tuesday that he didn't make their situation any easier.

I'm not going to lie: I made it a little bit more difficult than it needed to at the end. It was like that for me, I'm not going to say the entire time, but for about the past month, I think we were pretty good... A squeaky wheel has to be silent sometimes and know when to squeak.

Aiyuk also revealed that the most difficult part of his hold-in process was attending meetings and team activities without suiting up. When the second-team All-Pro receiver decided not to show up to 49ers minicamp in June, he incurred just over $100,000 in fines. The speculation on Aiyuk's future has ended, though, with the 49ers' regular-season opener five days away.

Maybe Some Guilt, But No Regrets

Aiyuk joined a handful of star WRs looking for paydays

While the trade rumors involving Aiyuk started to spread rapidly last month -- multiple reports linked the Pittsburgh Steelers as the top landing spot -- the 49ers expressed their desire to keep him on multiple occasions. Of course, any acts of desperation to finalize a deal would've eliminated leverage the 49ers might've held, but they realized how vital Aiyuk is to their plans.

The 26-year-old receiver had a breakout 2023 campaign, racking up a career-high 1,342 yards on 75 catches (team-best 105 targets) with seven touchdowns in 17 games. He also ranked first in the NFL in yards per target (12.9), second in yards per reception (17.9), and recorded 100 playoff yards (six catches) before the 49ers made their second Super Bowl since 2019.

Aiyuk's skills as a field-stretching weapon were made abundantly clear, and this prompted the lengthy hold-in and contract negotiations. He didn't receive a record-shattering pay raise from the 49ers -- Justin Jefferson's annual value of $35 million still ranks first among NFL receivers -- but his new $30 million salary exceeded Spotrac's projected market value of $27.5 million.

Living Up to the Contract

Aiyuk shouldn't struggle to showcase his worth

Aiyuk can't turn back the clock and gain time to prepare for the 2024 season. He skipped team workouts in order to secure the contract -- mission accomplished. But the hold-in strategy was at least wiser than blatantly holding out, and having no presence during training camp. Did this increase his risk of injury? Maybe. But his legs are fresh and his off-field distractions are gone.

The reigning NFC champions have kept their offensive core intact, and their goal to snap a 30-year championship drought remains. The unit finished second in the NFL last season in yards per game (398.4), third in points (28.9), and second in percentage of drives ending in a score (45.3). It's a wide-open conference, and the window to win hasn't closed in the Bay Area.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Brandon Aiyuk registered seven games with 100-plus receiving yards in 2023, which ranked tied for the fourth-most in the league.

With the squeaky wheel fully greased up, Aiyuk must prove to the 49ers that he isn't in need of further service. Instead of playing this season on the fifth-year option for roughly $14.1 million and testing free agency next spring, his wishes were granted. Aiyuk's no cog in the machine -- he's an integral part of an electric offense that'll see the vaunted New York Jets on Monday.

Sources: 49ers via YouTube, 49ers Press Notes

All statistics and contract terms courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Spotrac unless stated otherwise.