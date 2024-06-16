Highlights Aiyuk is pushing for a top receiver payday from the 49ers, but the team seems hesitant.

Talks between Aiyuk and the Niners are stagnant, with Aiyuk missing offseason activities amid the contract dispute.

Aiyuk's production may not align with elite WRs, but his big-play ability could make him a valuable asset.

As the San Francisco 49ers try to figure out how to return to the Super Bowl in February, they've found themselves in a contract dispute with their no.1 wideout.

Brandon Aiyuk's contract status has been up in the air much of this offseason, as he tries to secure a long-term extension similar to what other top wideouts have received.

In the latest update on where talks stand between Aiyuk and the Niners, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler indicated that management may be hesitant to shell out top receiver money to Aiyuk.

Speaking on Sunday's edition of "Sportscenter", Fowler noted that talks are at somewhat of a standstill.

"They're going to see what happens over the next six weeks leading into training camp. The 49ers want Aiyuk long-term in the fold but so far, they have not been willing to show that they're going to meet the market of wide receiver, which we're seeing these massive numbers. Amon-Ra St. Brown in Detroit $30 million, Justin Jefferson well above that. Aiyuk believes he's a top guy, and so, something's got to give. And so, he's worked himself into a top-10 receiver conversation. We'll see, not a lot of momentum right now. Not a lot of optimism."

Aiyuk has skipped much of the 49ers' offseason activities, including San Fran's mandatory minicamp in early June.

If Aiyuk winds up missing any time in training camp, his future in the Bay Area will definitely be questioned.

Related Rumor: Steelers Targeting Star 49ers WR in a Trade A breakdown of potential trades between the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Fransisco 49ers involving Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel

Aiyuk Wants His Payday After Several Major WR Extensions

Do the 49ers view Aiyuk as an elite wide receiver?

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Considering the money that some big-name wide receivers have gotten this offseason, it's certainly easy to see why Aiyuk's camp is using whatever leverage they have in negotiations.

In contrast, it's also understandable why the 49ers are hesitant to pay north of $30 million a year for Aiyuk, as part of their recent run of dominance comes down to their depth, and paying a receiver $30 million can make things difficult.

Here's the kind of payday the 49ers can be looking at if they meet Aiyuk's demands:

Notable WR Contract Extensions This Offseason Player Team Contract Guaranteed Money Justin Jefferson MIN 4 years, $140 million $110 million Amon-Ra St. Brown DET 4 years, $120 million $120 million A.J. Brown PHI 3 years, $96 million $84 million

With recent reports surfacing that Aiyuk wants more money than St. Brown, that would put him behind only Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson for wide receiver contracts.

Looking at Aiyuk's production and his role within the 49ers' offense, they'll have to determine just how valuable he is to them.

Where does Aiyuk stack up with the league's best?

© Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Aiyuk has played four seasons with the Niners and while his numbers have been good, the Niners' offense tends to run through Christian McCaffrey, who just received an extension, and through Brock Purdy distributing the ball quickly to his playmakers.

Aiyuk has played four seasons and while he has been the team's leading receiver the past two seasons, his numbers don't align with the likes of Adams and Jefferson, or even St. Brown. Aiyuk has yet to reach 100 receptions in a season.

Career Highs - Aiyuk vs. Top Paid WRs Player Receptions Receiving Yards Touchdowns Brandon Aiyuk 78 1,342 8 Justin Jefferson 128 1,809 10 Davante Adams 123 1,553 18 Amon-Ra St. Brown 119 1,515 10

If Aiyuk's camp has an argument to make, it could be for his big-play ability, as Aiyuk's 1,342 receiving yards in 2023 came off just 73 catches, leaving him with an average of 17.9 yards per reception.

That's a big argument in favor of Aiyuk, as he tends to make big plays when the team needs them.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Aiyuk's 17.9 yards per catch was second in the NFL in 2023. As per ESPN's standard, this stat includes only players with 1.875 receptions per team's games played.

As noted earlier, the team prioritized signing McCaffrey to an extension before Aiyuk, potentially indicating how they see their roster shaping out.

The 49ers have another contract to think about

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

We also have to remember that Purdy will be due an extension, with his bargain rookie deal expiring after the 2025 season.

Assuming Purdy finds himself making north of $40 million a year, the number currently being thrown around, that may further hinder the 49ers' willingness, or ability, to meet Aiyuk's price.

Speaking about an impending Purdy extension earlier this offseason 49ers CEO Jed York seemed to be open to paying Purdy over $40 million, assuming that's his market value when the time comes.

"It's what the market is. Brock is going to ask for something that no one has ever asked for before."

With neither side seeming to budge, this is definitely a potential holdout worth following.

Source: Jeremy Fowler, ESPN

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless noted otherwise