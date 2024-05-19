Highlights Contract negotiations between Aiyuk and the 49ers appear to be at a standstill.

Aiyuk is seeking a new deal similar to the massive contracts signed by other wide receivers this offseason.

The 49ers drafted receiver Ricky Pearsall as potential insurance amid uncertain contract negotiations.

Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers have been in contract negotiations for what seems like forever and reportedly, the two parties are no closer to a deal than when negotiations began. The 49ers' star wide receiver wants his due, but with other contract extensions to think about, the 49ers just do not seem willing to overpay at this time.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler spoke on Sportscenter, stating that talks between the two sides are still far apart.

He wants a new contract; has one year left. I'm told the 49ers certainly are open to doing a deal, but talks have not progressed enough where things are close.

Reports have been swirling all offseason as to whether this deal will be signed prior to the season and how it will impact the team moving forward, but there are a lot of factors playing a role in these negotiations currently for both sides. Aiyuk is entering the final year of his rookie contract, which will pay him $14.1 million in 2024.

Other Wide Receivers Being Re-Signed Around The League

Mega deals being made by other teams

CREDIT: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

As the 49ers and Aiyuk have been in contract talks pretty much for the entire offseason, several wide receiver contracts have been inked for massive amounts of money. The Eagles alone signed both of their star wide receivers, Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown, to big deals and the Lions also signed Amon-Ra St. Brown to a large deal.

A.J. Brown Contract: Three-year, $96 million deal, with $84 million guaranteed

Three-year, $96 million deal, with $84 million guaranteed Devonta Smith Contract: Three-year, $75 million deal, with $51 million guaranteed

Three-year, $75 million deal, with $51 million guaranteed Amon-Ra St. Brown Contract: Four-year, $120 million deal, with $77 million guaranteed

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: A.J. Brown has the highest average annual salary for receivers at $32 million and Amon-Ra St. Brown is right behind him at a little over $30 million. Devonta Smith's new contract puts him at sixth on the list with $25 million.

Aiyuk is looking to make close to the money of these three receivers, most likely closer to Brown and St. Brown, but the 49ers at this point do not seem willing to offer that kind of money.

It will be interesting to see if these negotiations will cause Aiyuk to sit out of the mandatory offseason workouts and possibly training camp as they are quickly approaching.

49ers Addressed WR Position at The 2024 NFL Draft

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was selected 31st overall

Credit: Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another factor that is playing into the contract negotiations between Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers is the Niners' first round pick in this year's draft. At the end of the first round, the 49ers decided to take a wide receiver in preparation for the possible departure of Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel.

The draft passed without trading away either of their top wide receivers and now Ricky Pearsall will be joining a crowded wide receiver room with Aiyuk and Samuel.

If, for some reason, the 49ers are unable to solidify a deal, they do have Pearsall to fall back on now, but given general manager John Lynch's prior comments, that doesn't seem to be the ultimate goal.

There's still time left to get a deal done for both sides, but it would be more encouraging if they would make some progress at a quicke pace than they are right now.

