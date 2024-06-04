Highlights The 2024 offseason has been defined by record-setting contracts for elite wide receivers.

Brandon Aiyuk, CeeDee Lamb, and Ja'Marr Chase await similar high-paying deals after Justin Jefferson's record-setting $140 million extension.

Aiyuk seeks a contract comparable to Amon-Ra St. Brown's $120 million deal with $77 million guaranteed.

The message is being made clear to several teams with Super Bowl hopes in 2024 — if you want your game-breaking wide receiver on the field, you're going to have to pay up.

San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was the second NFL star at his position to not report to mandatory minicamp on June 4, joining Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, with both players seeking lucrative contract extensions (via Ian Rapoport on X:).

(49ers) WR Brandon Aiyuk has not reported to mandatory minicamp, as he seeks a new contract. He is subject to fines. The second holdout of the day, along with (Cowboys) WR CeeDee Lamb.

Aiyuk and Lamb both earned NFL All-Pro honors in 2023 and both led their teams into the postseason, with the 49ers losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 and the Cowboys being upset by the Green Bay Packers at home in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Related 49ers Schedule: Must-Watch Games, Season Opener, Record Prediction San Francisco is looking to finally get over the hump, but a loaded 2024 schedule will make it difficult.

Brandon Aiyuk Wants To Be the Next Highly-Paid Superstar WR

The 2024 offseason has been defined by big paydays for NFL's best wide receivers

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 offseason has been defined by the NFL's best young wide receivers receiving record-setting contacts.

First, the Detroit Lions made Amon-Ra St. Brown the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL with a four-year, $120 million contract extension until the Philadelphia Eagles beat that number with A.J. Brown's three-year, $96 million extension.

Both of those deals were left in the dust when Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension with $110 million guaranteed — the largest non-QB contract in NFL history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: There hasn't been a wide receiver selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft since USC's Keyshawn Johnson was taken with the top pick in 1996. Before Johnson, Nebraska's Irving Fryar was taken No. 1 overall by the New England Patriots in 1984.

Now, Aiyuk, Lamb, and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase all wait for their deals. Aiyuk is reportedly looking for a deal similar to what St. Brown received, which included a whopping $77 million in guaranteed money.

Aiyuk and St. Brown Stat Comparison (Since 2021) Category Brandon Aiyuk Amon-Ra St. Brown Receptions 209 315 Receiving Yards 3,183 3,588 Touchdowns 20 21 Yards-per-catch 15.3 11.4

Aiyuk had comparable numbers to his contemporaries with considerably less opportunities. In 2023, Aiyuk had 75 receptions for 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. St. Brown had 119 receptions for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Brown had 106 receptions for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns.

Source: Ian Rapoport

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.