Highlights Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers had a "good meeting" that gave fans clarity surrounding the trade rumors.

Both sides are looking to get a deal done to keep Aiyuk in the Bay Area for the long run.

Aiyuk will likely want a contract extension that reflects the newly inflated wide receiver market.

San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has been a polarizing topic in the football world recently.

A recent sequence of events from Aiyuk has portrayed his frustration with the organization. However, the offseason drama has apparently been cleared up after a report that Aiyuk and team representatives had a "good meeting" and that the star pass catcher would not be requesting a trade. (via Tom Pelissero)

Here's what I can tell you. Aiyuk and 49ers brass met on Monday at Aiyuk's request. This was a good meeting. From what I was told, both sides said things that needed to be said and they're going to keep working. It's important to note here, there's never been a trade request from Brandon Aiyuk. That hasn't changed. The 49ers' stance hasn't changed either despite getting trade calls on Aiyuk going back to draft week.

Despite openly showing his frustration with the organization, Pelissero confirms that Aiyuk never requested a trade from the 49ers. The team did receive calls regarding potential trade packages, but the 49ers haven't changed their stance about wanting to bring the star wideout back to the Bay Area in 2024.

They're moving forward and they want Aiyuk to be a part of the team in 2024. So what I would anticipate here is all parties involved will go ahead and enjoy the Fourth of July holiday, regroup sometime after that -- they've still got several weeks here to see if they can hammer out a deal that locks in Brandon Aiyuk with San Francisco for the long haul.

The organization still has time to ink a new deal with Aiyuk before the 2024 season, that will keep him in scarlet and gold for the foreseeable future.

Related Report: 49ers 'Absolutely' Want Star WR Back Contrary to the recent video of Brandon Aiyuk saying the 49ers don't want him back, San Francisco does envision their future with him in it.

Estimating Brandon Aiyuk's Contract Extension

Both sides have expressed their desire for Aiyuk to remain in San Francisco, but it could come at a hefty price

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan runs an offense that is naturally predicated on running the football. This is why we have seen him elevate the game of star running back Christian McCaffrey to an entirely different level.

The offense is littered with star offensive players all across the board, and Shanahan does his best to distribute the ball to all of his playmakers. The offense doesn't necessarily need Aiyuk to catch 100 plus passes a season, so he doesn't get as many touches as players such as other wide receivers such as Ceedee Lamb or Amon Ra St. Brown.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, Brandon Aiyuk, recorded 1,342 receiving yards in 2023, which was the seventh-highest total in the NFL last season .

It's fair to assume that Aiyuk will want a contract that mirrors St. Brown's recent extension, considering that they have similar levels of talent. St. Brown's extension with the Detroit Lions is a four-year, $120 million deal that includes $77 million worth of guaranteed money.

This is a situation worth keeping an eye on in the future. Aiyuk's new contract could potentially inflate the wide receiver market even more than it already is. Aiyuk and the 49ers will look to repeat as NFC Champions, and finally bring home the Lombardi Trophy in 2024.

Source: Tom Pelissero

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless stated otherwise.