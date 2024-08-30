Key Takeaways Brandon Aiyuk's 4-year, $120M deal exceeds other key 49ers players' salaries.

Aiyuk's value over Samuel is mainly due to his better availability on the field, as well as his youth.

Position matters: WRs make more than RBs and TEs.

Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers finally made it to the end of the tunnel.

The two sides agreed to a four-year deal worth $120 million on August 29, ending a noisy standoff that was close to bleeding into the regular season. Aiyuk's AAV is in line with top WRs around the NFL, but also exceeds teammates Deebo Samuel Sr. , Christian McCaffrey , and George Kittle .

Many feel Aiyuk isn't more valuable than those three, who have been key cogs in the San Francisco offense. Games like Week 3 last season, where the 49ers offense was great without Aiyuk, are a common argument that they could've used that money on more pressing concerns like All-World LT Trent Williams or the inevitable Brock Purdy deal.

However, the NFL is a business, and the 49ers front office paid the price for what they feel they need to win a sixth Super Bowl next February.

Aiyuk Deserves More Than Samuel

At the same position, Aiyuk is more valuable

These two have been mainstays in San Francisco's WR room since 2020, when Aiyuk entered the league. In three of his four seasons, one of which was his rookie year, Aiyuk had a higher approximate value (AV) than Samuel. Health, youth, and productivity as a receiver are all undeniable edges Aiyuk holds over Samuel.

Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel's Stats Since 2020 Player Brandon Aiyuk Deebo Samuel Games 62 51 Receptions 269 226 Receiving Yards 3,931 3,320 Receiving TDs 25 16 Yards/Reception 14.6 14.7 Catch % 67.4 64.9 Success Rate 62.2 52.3 Drop % 4.5 6.9

Aiyuk's availability is the key edge between the two players. Their 17-game averages are similar in the passing game, but Aiyuk has finished with more scrimmage yards in three of his four professional seasons because he's actually on the field. Samuel missed time in this past year's Super Bowl because of a hamstring injury.

Samuel's utility is so high because of his rushing ability. San Francisco already has arguably the top RB in the league, so Samuel's skills are a luxury. They could survive without him. A reliable, top-notch receiver on the outside is a need, and Aiyuk provides that for 17 games. For the next four years, the smarter money should be on Aiyuk over Samuel, especially as Samuel inches closer to 30, when players tend to decline.

This is an open and shut case. Contract values increase every year, so Aiyuk would already have that on his side. He produces more per season than Samuel at the same position; Aiyuk should make more than Samuel.

Aiyuk Plays the Right Position in 2024

McCaffrey and Kittle were never going to make as much, fair or not

In a world where position didn't matter, McCaffrey would make more money than Aiyuk. He would probably make more money than 99 percent of the players in the league. The star RB just paced the league in scrimmage yards, touchdowns, won OPOY, and finished third in MVP voting.

However, as it stands, as a running back past the age of 25, he's never going to make as much as an All-Pro WR or QB. It isn't logical for a better player to be forced to settle for less, but teams are wary of overpaying for that position.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: With Brandon Aiyuk's extension, there are now 24 WRs who have a higher AAV than Christian McCaffrey, who is the league's highest-paid RB. He's the only running back in the NFL's top 100 for AAV.

As for Kittle, it's a bit trickier. In their time as teammates, Aiyuk has Kittle comfortably beat in AV. Quantifying a tight end's value, especially one like Kittle, who is an elite blocker and is a dangerous option in the passing game, is much more difficult than finding a WR's value.

Statistically, Aiyuk has Kittle beat as a pass-catcher, as he should. However, how much of that comes from the attention and mismatches that Kittle creates? A 49ers offense that was third in rushing yards doesn't need to sub out their star TE to get a downhill push.

There isn't a tight end in the NFL who makes as much as McCaffrey, let alone Aiyuk. It's a position that often takes championship-caliber offense to new heights. Still, like RBs, teams aren't spending big bucks for tight ends.

McCaffrey and Kittle probably deserve a larger contract than Aiyuk; the position that they play makes that an unrealistic option. That's the nature of the NFL, as QBs, WRs, pass protectors, and star pass rushers get the large checks.

However, Aiyuk should thank a lot of wide receivers before him for raising the position's price tag.

