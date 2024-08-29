Key Takeaways The San Francisco 49ers extended Brandon Aiyuk with a $120M contract, avoiding regular season drama.

Aiyuk will report to practice for the team's Week 1 matchup after the contract resolution.

By resigning their best WR, the 49ers retain their offensive core of Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, and George Kittle.

The San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk , after a ton of offseason drama, have finally come to terms on a contract extension, worth $120 million over four years, per Ian Rapoport.

Aiyuk will now report to practice, which is a massive relief as the 49ers have just a week and a half to prepare for their Week 1 matchup on Monday Night Football against the New York Jets .

Earlier this offseason, the team re-signed wide receiver Jauan Jennings to a two-year contract, a favorite of quarterback Brock Purdy and a perfect complement to slot receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. . Then, the team handed all-world running back Christian McCaffrey a two-year extension that will ensure he remains the highest paid back in the league for years to come.

Now, with Aiyuk in place, the 49ers will have their entire offensive core in place for the foreseeable future. The team also drafted Ricky Pearsall with a first-round pick in April's NFL Draft .

Related About Time: Cowboys Agree With CeeDee Lamb on $136 Million Deal Dallas has finally come to their senses and gave one of their best players, All-Pro CeeDee Lamb, the contract he deserves.

Aiyuk Gives 49ers Star Weapon For SB Push

The wideout has improved greatly since his mediocre rookie season

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Aiyuk has steadily improved in every season since being drafted in the first round in 2020, culminating in a Second-Team All-Pro nod last season.

He finished last season second in yards per reception (17.9) while also finishing third with a 70.5 success rate (defined as a reception that gets 40% of the required yards to achieve a first down on first down, 60% on second down, and 100% on third and fourth down). His career has been one of gradual progression, peaking with a 75 catch, 1,342 yard season last year.

Brandon Aiyuk NFL WR Ranks, 2022-2023 Stat Aiyuk Rank Receptions 153 23rd Receiving Yards 2,357 11th Receiving TDs 15 T-9th Yards/Reception 15.4 4th Yards/Target 10.8 1st Success Rate 64.8 1st Catch % 69.9 8th

His new contract is just the latest in a long line of incredible receiver deals this offseason. His $30-per-year AAV barely scratches the surface of what his contemporaries have received.

Source: Ian Rapoport | NFL Network

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary cap info via Spotrac.