The San Francisco 49ers are up against the proverbial cap space wall, though that hasn't precluded them from extending some of their top offensive talent.

Last week, the team re-signed wide receiver Jauan Jennings to a two-year contract, a favorite of quarterback Brock Purdy and a perfect complement to slot receiver Deebo Samuel. Then, the team handed all-world running back Christian McCaffrey a two-year extension that will ensure he remains the highest paid back in the league for years to come.

Of course, the biggest name missing from that collection of re-signed players is wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Offseason reports have pegged the San Francisco 49ers and Aiyuk as being far apart in contract negotiations (he's set to play the 2024 season on his fifth-year option), hence why Aiyuk has been holding out of team activities.

The latest from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo doesn't paint any rosier of a picture, as the team and the star receiver apparently haven't made much progress on any front. While appearing on NFL Network's The Insiders, Garafolo explained that the two sides remain in a holding pattern:

"For Aiyuk and the 49ers, they had conversations recently. They are no closer to a deal, from my understanding, but they are also no closer to a trade request. That's never been something that he has explored in this case. Besides, he's got to get back to work sometime before training camp to see if they can get something done."

Last week, Tom Pelissero reported that Aiyuk and the 49ers agreed to hash out a deal and not seek a trade for the second-team All-Pro. If a trade truly remains off the table, then Aiyuk may decide to continue his hold out into the upcoming 2024 campaign.

Aiyuk's Worth Is Disputable

The wideout has improved greatly since his mediocre rookie season

Aiyuk has steadily improved in every season since being drafted in the first round in 2020, culminating in a Second-Team All-Pro nod last season.

He finished last season second in yards per reception (17.9) while also finishing third with a 70.5 success rate (defined as a reception that gets 40% of the required yards to achieve a first down on first down, 60% on second down, and 100% on third and fourth down). His career has been one of gradual progression, peaking with a 75 catch, 1,342 yard season last year.

Brandon Aiyuk NFL WR Ranks, 2022-2023 Stat Aiyuk Rank Receptions 153 23rd Receiving Yards 2,357 11th Receiving TDs 15 T-9th Yards/Reception 15.4 4th Yards/Target 10.8 1st Success Rate 64.8 1st Catch % 69.9 8th

His next contract isn't going to top the ridiculous four-year, $140 million extension Justin Jefferson got earlier this offseason. As good as Aiyuk is, he isn't the same caliber of receiver as Jefferson, though that's no indictment of San Fran's WR1.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Brandon Aiyuk averaged a career-high 83.9 receiving yards per game last season. Justin Jefferson has never fallen below 87.5, and he set a career-high with 107.4 receiving yards per game in 2023.

A soft deadline for Aiyuk's extension will be the start of training camp for the 49ers, as players report on July 23. The team will surely want him practicing in full ahead of the preseason, so that ultimatum may encourage both sides to compromise a little further.

Of course, if extension talks continue to stall for the next three weeks or so, the possibility of a trade may be put back on the table. In those circumstances, Aiyuk will surely become a hot commodity.

