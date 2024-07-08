Highlights Brandon Aiyuk hints at a potential trade to Washington Commanders due to stunted contract negotiations with 49ers.

Brandon Aiyuk has expressed frustration with the 49ers and is currently holding out of training camp.

Brandon Aiyuk's close relationship with Commanders' quarterback, Jayden Daniels, may be a factor in his desire to join the team.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is at it again, creating more speculation that he may not play with San Francisco this season.

Aiyuk posted a screenshot of himself watching the Washington Commanders' practice on TikTok. Certainly not toning down the buzz around the star wide receiver that he could be traded to the Commanders due to contract negotiation talks not going smoothly with him and the 49ers.

Aiyuk's Frustration With 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk has been outspoken about his frustration with the franchise

Aiyuk just recently spoke on The Pivot Podcast about the difficulties he and the 49ers have had in coming to an agreement on his value. Aiyuk speculated that if he were not to play for San Francisco this season, he would likely play for the Commanders or Pittsburgh Steelers:

Probably a Niner uniform. If not a Niners uniform, probably a Washington Commanders uniform. If not a Washington Commanders uniform, probably a Steelers uniform.

Aiyuk held out of 49ers mandatory minicamp and is expected to continue the action into training camp. Unfortunately for 49ers fans, it doesn't look like the player and team are any closer to reaching a deal, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo:

For Aiyuk and the 49ers, they had conversations recently. They are no closer to a deal, from my understanding, but they are also no closer to a trade request. That's never been something that he has explored in this case. Besides, he's got to get back to work sometime before training camp to see if they can get something done.

Aiyuk has a very close relationship with quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was with Aiyuk during The Pivot podcast. The pair played together in 2019 at Arizona State, when Aiyuk was a senior and Daniels was a freshman, and in the screenshot Aiyuk posted to TikTok, Daniels is taking snaps with the Commanders' offense, further fueling rumors of a potential team-up.

Aiyuk posted many other photos to his TikTok, including one that showed that he is only the third 49er wide receiver in 49ers franchise history to have five or more receiving touchdowns in 4+ straight seasons. The other two joining him on that list are Jerry Rice and Terrell Owens.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Brandon Aiyuk was the most efficient receiver in football in 2023, finishing 2nd in yards per reception (17.9), 3rd in success rate (70.5), and 2nd in yards per target (12.8). He was also top 15 in catch percentage (71.4), passer rating when targeted (124.0), and drop percentage (1.9).

As we draw closer to training camp and preseason, there seems to be something new every week, at times every day, regarding the disputes between the 49ers and Aiyuk. At this time, it seems as though Aiyuk will play for the 49ers without a new deal in 2024, though a trade can never be ruled out if the wideout goes too far with his social media antics.

