Highlights Aiyuk wants a new deal exceeding Amon-Ra St. Brown’s, but negotiations are at a standstill.

Aiyuk's numbers rival St. Brown's, showcasing his worth from a production standpoint.

Aiyuk's big-play ability proved to be crucial in the 49ers' success, complicating contract talks.

All-Pro WR Brandon Aiyuk desires a new deal heading into 2024, and despite the San Francisco 49ers' desire to get one done, both sides remain far apart in negotiations. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Aiyuk's asking price exceeds Amon-Ra St. Brown's four-year, $120 million extension, which he signed with Detroit last month.

As Fowler said on ESPN's Sportscenter:

I was told the benchmark here is Amon-Ra St. Brown. He got $28 million a year on a four-year from Detroit. The goal appears to be to try to beat that. He doesn't have to be the highest paid in the league, but he's done enough and he's accomplished enough in that offense to where he is probably going to need to be at that number or higher.

St. Brown was the NFL's highest-paid player at the time of signing until the Philadelphia Eagles signed AJ Brown to a larger deal. The Minnesota Vikings are expected to make Justin Jefferson the highest-paid receiver, while CeeDee Lamb and Ja'Marr Chase won't be far behind.

Related 49ers GM: I'm Doing Everything In My Power To Retain All-Pro WRs John Lynch wants to retain both of his superstars despite seemingly drafting a replacement for one of them in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Aiyuk's Financial Demands are Warranted

From a production standpoint, Aiyuk is worth the money

Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Aside from receptions, Aiyuk has nearly matched St. Brown's output since the Lions' receiver entered the league in 2021.

Aiyuk and St. Brown Stat Comparison (Since 2021) Category Brandon Aiyuk Amon-Ra St. Brown Receptions 209 315 Receiving Yards 3,183 3,588 Touchdowns 20 21 Yards-per-catch 15.3 11.4

Although Aiyuk had fewer targets than St. Brown last season, he ranked second in the NFL in yards per catch (17.9) behind only Steelers wideout George Pickens, displaying how valuable his big-play ability is for San Francisco. Aiyuk's stellar 2023 campaign helped the 49ers clinch the No. 1 seed and reach the Super Bowl, factors that certainly play a hand in negotiations.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 49ers were the first team in NFL history with a running back (Christian McCaffrey, two wide receivers (Deebo Samuel & Brandon Aiyuk) and a tight end (George Kittle) all recording over 1,000 yards in a season.

Teams reportedly inquired about Aiyuk's availability during the NFL Draft but got the impression that a trade was unlikely. 49ers GM Jon Lynch reiterated that the team is definitely aiming to keep Aiyuk in San Fran for the long haul.

I know that we're continuing to have positive talks with [Aiyuk] and we are really efforting to get something done with him. We're excited about continuing down that path and Brandon being a part of this team.

The 49ers are aiming to get back to the Super Bowl after losing to the Chiefs for the second time in five seasons.

They enter the season as the preseason favorites to win the NFC. However, it should be noted that only eight teams in NFL history have made it back to the big game the year after losing it:

1971 Dallas Cowboys (lost Super Bowl 5 to Baltimore, won Super Bowl 6 against Miami)

(lost Super Bowl 5 to Baltimore, won Super Bowl 6 against Miami) 1972 Miami Dolphins (lost Super Bowl 6 to Dallas, won Super Bowl 7 against Washington)

(lost Super Bowl 6 to Dallas, won Super Bowl 7 against Washington) 1974 Minnesota Vikings (lost Super Bowl 8 to Miami, lost Super Bowl 9 against Pittsburgh)

(lost Super Bowl 8 to Miami, lost Super Bowl 9 against Pittsburgh) 1987 Denver Broncos (lost Super Bowl 21 to San Francisco, won Super Bowl 22 against Washington)

(lost Super Bowl 21 to San Francisco, won Super Bowl 22 against Washington) 1991-93 Buffalo Bills (lost Super Bowl 25-28 to New York, Washington and twice to Dallas)

(lost Super Bowl 25-28 to New York, Washington and twice to Dallas) 2018 New England Patriots (lost Super Bowl 52 to Philadelphia, won Super Bowl 53 against the Los Angeles Rams)

Currently, both sides remain at a standstill, and Aiyuk isn't attending voluntary OTAs. It would benefit the 49ers to get something done before training camp gets underway in July.

Source: Jeremy Fowler, ESPN

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless otherwise noted.