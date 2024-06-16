Highlights Brock Purdy battled injuries last offseason and was buried on the depth chart in his rookie campaign. This offseason, he's the unquestioned starter.

Purdy's success is tied to Kyle Shanahan's offense, but the pairing equally benefits one another.

Expectations are high for the 49ers in 2024, and Purdy could be an MVP favorite if he continues to play at a high level.

There aren't many quarterbacks in the league more divisive than Brock Purdy.

Stepping into the San Francisco 49ers offense as a seventh round rookie and performing at a high level, many have been torn on whether the young passer is truly a diamond in the rough, or a product of circumstance.

Last offseason, Purdy was navigating trying to get healthy after suffering a torn UCL in the 2022 NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

On top of that, many wondered whether he would be the team's starter, as Trey Lance and Sam Darnold both had supporters who felt they offered more to the team. Since then, Purdy has put an end to all debate. He is the 49ers' starting passer for the foreseeable future.

Now without distractions and fully healthy, the 6'1" passer gets to spend all OTAs, minicamp, and preseason focusing on improving and continuing to produce at a high rate.

The budding star is doing his best to take advantage of the opportunity as well.

However, with his production to this point, the league should be on notice for what he can accomplish with this new opportunity.

The Effect of The Shanahan Pairing

Mr. Irrelevant was just what the Doctor ordered

Many want to downplay Purdy's success with the fact that much of it is tied to the offensive playcalling of Kyle Shanahan.

While it is true that the head coach is one of the greatest offensive minds in football, he is also extremely stubborn. The scheme needs someone who stays disciplined, waits for the play to develop, and can make the progressions within the play structure.

Creators such as Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, or Trevor Lawrence are more physically gifted players, but they'd be less effective in the parameters of the offense, because they don't fit the mold that Shanahan is looking for.

On top of his on-field play, Shanahan recently told David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone that Purdy's character is a perfect fit in San Francisco.

"Brock's as genuine of a person as I've been around... And when you have someone who's like that, such a solid foundation of who they are as a man, what they want in life, Brock is a really good person who is totally dedicated to his job and his craft and being the best at it, and he's extremely talented at it. So, whatever Brock goes through, he gets stronger, good or bad."

The perceived physical limitations are why Purdy's first two offseasons were stuck with the cloud of Trey Lance, because many believed that this offense would only elevate further with that added dimension of play.

Instead, it was the hard-nosed 6'1" passer who is willing to stick in the pocket, and work with anticipation to deliver strikes around the field.

After a rookie year with some hot and cold performances, it was understandable to hold reservations. Some could argue it's still fair to question how Purdy would perform under different coaching. However, he's in the perfect spot, and this pairing is here to stay.

Now operating as the leader of this team, with an offseason as the clear answer under center, that production and success should only increase. For an advanced metrics darling, that should terrify the rest of the NFL.

GiveMeSport Key Stat: Brock Purdy ranked highest in EPA/play (0.338) and Completion Percentage Over Expected (5.4) in the 2023 campaign.

It's undeniable that based on production, Purdy has been one of the league's top performers at the position.

There seems to be no end in sight, and further improvement seems inevitable. Heading into year three, the former 'Mr. Irrelevant' of the 2022 NFL Draft should be considered one of the top contenders for the MVP, and has a strong case for being the favorite as the year kicks off.

What Can The 49ers Accomplish in 2024?

Expectations are high in the bay

It's comes as no surprise that this 49ers roster is still geared towards contending, so the ball club is entering the campaign with expectations of a Lombardi Trophy.

Last season, the team fell just short as they lost 25-22 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58. Now after an offseason to regather, the team is looking to return and avenge the defeat.

Through the season, the team was extremely efficient on both sides of the football.

Offensively, the unit was extremely productive and balanced. They ranked top five in yards averaged on passing and rushing plays. Additionally, they ranked fifth in average time of possession. Remaining on the field, and keeping the football out of their opponents' hands.

The game is also made simpler for Purdy, as the quarterback threw the second-least passes on third down by quarterbacks who started 15 or more games.

Russell Wilson, who led the stat with 105 third down passes, had just one less despite starting one less game than the second-year quarterback. Situation and surroundings are huge factors for the success of a quarterback, and the 24-year-old capitalizes on those opportunities. So long as they carry that efficiency over in 2024, the team should continue to produce.

Defensively, the team had the second-highest turnover rate on the season. While the team had some issues against the run, they've made transactions to shore up those issues, and bounce back stronger in 2024.

Did the 49ers do enough this offseason?

The team made some additions on the offensive line through the draft, added Ricky Pearsall to the wideout group, and made splash signings with Leonard Floyd and De'Vondre Campbell on defense. If Purdy's game can continue to improve through a full down period of focus, the opportunity to win it all is certainly there for the reigning NFC Champions.

From an early outlook, San Francisco is tied for the 12th most difficult strength of schedule, tied with their division rival Los Angeles Rams. They'll immediately enter the season with a challenge as they square off with Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

San Francisco 49ers' 2024 Schedule Week 1 Mon, Sept. 9 vs. New York Jets ESPN Week 2 Sun, Sept. 15 @ Minnesota Vikings CBS Week 3 Sun, Sept. 22 @ L.A. Rams FOX Week 4 Sun, Sept. 29 vs. New England Patriots FOX Week 5 Sun, Oct. 6 vs. Arizona Cardinals FOX Week 6 Thu, Oct. 10 @ Seattle Seahawks Prime Video Week 7 Sun, Oct. 20 vs. Kansas City Chiefs FOX Week 8 Sun, Oct. 27 vs. Dallas Cowboys FOX Week 9 BYE Week 10 Sun, Nov. 10 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers FOX Week 11 Sun, Nov. 17 vs. Seattle Seahawks FOX Week 12 Sun, Nov. 24 @ Green Bay Packers FOX Week 13 Sun, Dec. 1 @ Buffalo Bills NBC Week 14 Sun, Dec. 8 vs. Chicago Bears FOX Week 15 Thu, Dec. 12 vs. L.A. Rams Prime Video Week 16 Sun, Dec. 22 @ Miami Dolphins CBS Week 17 Mon, Dec. 30 vs. Detroit Lions ESPN/ABC Week 18 TBD @ Arizona Cardinals TBD

Navigating through a full campaign, especially in a crowded NFC conference, will be difficult.

However, the growth and leadership of their third-year star passer will play a huge part in their chances of doing it. And for those who are fans of good football, it's worth being excited for what's to come from Brock Purdy.

