Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers aren't the same teams who played one another in Super Bowl 54.

The Chiefs' defense and more conservative offense have allowed them to adapt and rely on long, methodical drives.

The 49ers' offense has upgraded with more talent, making it a stacked unit and no longer a house of cards.

It’s been four years since the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs met in Super Bowl 54. In a highly anticipated matchup, the teams traded blows before the Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to take a 31-20 victory.

Naturally, as the Chiefs and Niners are set to run it back in Super Bowl 58, it’s easy to draw comparisons between the two contests. But a thorough analysis of this year's battle requires one to acknowledge how much has changed.

The Chiefs' new identity

Kansas City has embraced its differences from previous years

What separates NFL dynasties from the teams that win and never make it back is adaptability. Roster turnover is inevitable, and keeping every key player from a championship run is nearly impossible. As a result, teams have to adjust their approach to accommodate their strengths.

The Chiefs always had the tools to return to the Super Bowl; they were just in different places than previous years. Kansas City is led by its defense. Steve Spagnuolo’s crew has put together an incredible season, ranking second in points allowed, yards allowed, and sacks.

Chiefs' scoring defense under Steve Spagnuolo Season NFL Rank 2019 7th 2020 10th 2021 8th 2022 16th 2023 2nd

This stellar play has translated to the postseason, as the Chiefs have allowed just 41 points in three games. Kansas City has been able to lean on its defense in a way it couldn’t in years prior. The 2023 Chiefs’ defense, paired with the 2019 Chiefs’ offense, would be one of the greatest teams in NFL history.

Unfortunately, the strides made by the Chiefs’ defense have been offset by the regression of the offense.

The inconsistency at wide receiver has forced the Chiefs to become more conservative. The early-career Patrick Mahomes, whose ambition wouldn’t allow him to take the underneath throws, is nowhere to be found.

He’s now playing cautious, mistake-free football. This, supplemented with a run game spearheaded by Isiah Pacheco, has allowed the Chiefs to wear down opponents and lead long, methodical drives.

While this may leave big plays on the table, avoiding negative plays is the key to allowing the defense to win Kansas City games.

The 49ers have a revamped unit heading into Super Bowl 58

The 49ers have bolstered their offense

Think of the 2019 49ers offense as the free version of a popular app. It was effective in accomplishing its general task but left many wanting more.

Under this framework, San Francisco’s 2023 offense is what happens when the user pays for the premium version. Extending George Kittle and Deebo Samuel wasn’t cheap, and the additional expenditures to acquire Trent Williams, Christian McCaffrey, and Brandon Aiyuk weren’t either.

But these moves were necessary to take the 49ers offense to the next level. Outside of Kittle, the 2019 49ers skill position talent was lacking. Now, it’s the best in the league by a country mile. Giving Kyle Shanahan cooler toys has proven to be the league’s worst nightmare. Shanahan’s core offensive philosophy has stayed intact.

The 49ers still run lots of tight formations with outside runs and pre-snap motion, but the influx of talent has opened up the playbook. San Francisco doesn’t run as much play action as years prior, and Shanahan appears to trust quarterback Brock Purdy to take straight dropbacks and make plays out of structure when necessary.

The training wheels Shanahan had on Jimmy Garoppolo for most of his tenure aren’t on Purdy, at least not in the same way. Purdy’s ability to make second-reaction throws has added a wrinkle to the 49ers’ offense. This evolution can be seen in San Francisco’s newfound ability to engineer comeback victories.

In summation, the 49ers offense is no longer just a house of cards propped up by Shanahan, it’s a stacked unit from top to bottom with mismatches all over the field.

San Francisco’s defense has been respectable, but it’s given up 52 points and 318 rushing yards in two postseason games. It’s clear this isn’t the same unit that led the 49ers to the Super Bowl four years ago. And it’s been abundantly clear the 49ers win with their offense. And things will be no different against the Chiefs on Sunday.

The narrative

The perception of this matchup has changed dramatically

When the 49ers and Chiefs squared off in early 2020, the matchup was well received. Both teams were viewed as young, up-and-coming teams with exciting futures ahead. Fans had grown bored of Tom Brady’s seemingly annual Super Bowl visit and wanted new teams with new storylines.

The Chiefs have quickly gone from the fun, new team to the loathed and despised juggernaut. Now that the Patriots' dynasty is no more, they are the kings of the league. San Francisco has failed to reach the same status as the Chiefs. They are respected but not feared or hated like Kansas City.

Four years ago, these teams were viewed as equals. Now, they’re anything but. As far as the matchup on paper goes, it’s a pretty even battle, but Mahomes has become the league’s Joker, one that fans struggle to bet against no matter the odds.

The Chiefs are now stars, supernovas that have the chance to complete what might be the greatest five-year stretch in modern NFL history. San Francisco, on the other hand, is looking to solidify itself as the new power. But to become the new king, the 49ers will have to dethrone the current one.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.