Just hours ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets , the San Francisco 49ers named running back Christian McCaffrey (calf) as an inactive. Prior to the game and throughout the week, McCaffrey was listed as a limited participant in practice and questionable to play. NFL fans and NFL Fantasy Football managers alike have to be disappointed.

In his absence, the 49ers will rely on Jordan Mason , a relative unknown who performed well this preseason. Elijah Mitchell , last season's primary backup, is on injured reserve and is out for the entire 2024 season.

What to expect from Jordan Mason in a starting role

In primetime, all eyes will be on the backup

The Jets' run defense is no slouch. Although they ranked eighth-worst last year by allowing 2,108 rushing yards, this has a lot to do with teams getting ahead against them and running the ball more to milk the clock. The Jets defensive DVOA (a measure of their situational success compared to other teams) actually ranked them third-best in the NFL, even ahead of the 49ers (fourth-best).

Point being, Mason will have his hands full going up against DT Quinnen Williams , a fixture in last year's season of HBO's Hard Knocks and former teammate Javon Kinlaw .

It's safe to assume Kyle Shanahan will get more carries and creative ways to get Deebo Samuel Sr. involved. But don't be surprised to see some 49ers' reserves like journeyman runner Patrick Taylor Jr. or 2024 fourth-round pick and speedster Isaac Guerendo . San Francisco certainly isn't short on offensive playmakers like George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk who can take over games.

Ultimately, this game may be a quarterback duel between Brock Purdy and Aaron Rodgers .

There is no timetable yet for McCaffrey's return, and this situation will probably not be resolved until he is cleared to play next week.