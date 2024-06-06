Highlights The NFL is a business - players need to set emotions aside during trades and releases.

Deebo Samuel coped with trade rumors and is now focused on helping the 49ers succeed.

Samuel's unique skill set makes him elite, but there are potential contract concerns with a stacked roster.

The cold, hard fact about playing in the NFL is that it's a business, and when things like trades and releases come up, all involved try to put emotions aside.

The key word there: try.

San Francisco 49ers do-it-all wide receiver Deebo Samuel went through the full range of emotions when his name was tied to trade rumors before the 2024 NFL Draft, but said he's moving past it as he tries to help his team get back to the Super Bowl for the third time since the 2019 season and, hopefully, win it all this time (via The Athletic):

Yeah, I heard (the trade rumors). Had a conversation with my agent about it. They were going back and forth with it, whoever it was. It was a thing at first. But gonna move past it. We’re here, and we’re here to get better.

Samuel, who is participating fully in offseason workouts—unlike fellow All-Pro wideout Brandon Aiyuk—has been a star almost from the moment the 49ers drafted him out of South Carolina in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He earned NFL All-Pro honors in 2021—the last time he was in a contract year—and cashed in with a three-year, $75 million contract extension in July 2022 that the 49ers can get out of following the 2024 season, when he's due to make a whopping $21.9 million.

Samuel's Unique Skills Set Him Apart in NFL

49ers have made the Super Bowl twice with Samuel on the roster

Samuel's ascension to the NFL's upper echelon of elite wide receivers has coincided with the 49ers' return to the NFL's elite as a team, and he's set himself apart with his unique ability to not only catch passes, but run the ball too, at one point referring to himself as a "wide back".

His skill set was best on display in 2021, when he had 77 receptions for 1,405 receiving yards and six touchdowns to go with 59 carries for 365 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the way to earning NFL First-Team All-Pro honors.

His 365 rushing yards represent the fourth-highest single-season total for a wide receiver in NFL history, and his eight scores on the ground are an NFL record for a wideout as well.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: When the San Francisco 49ers selected Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in the first round (No. 31 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft, it was the first time the franchise selected a wide receiver in the first round since taking Illinois' A.J. Jenkins (No. 30 overall) in 2012. Jenkins played one season for the 49ers and didn't catch a single pass.

Samuel passed over 1,000 yards of total offense (892 receiving, 325 rushing) in 2023 but finds himself in a situation where the 49ers might have too much talent on the roster to consider giving him another lucrative contract.

Fellow wide receiver and NFL All-Pro Brandon Aiyuk is sitting out offseason workouts as he seeks a deal that will make him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL, though he might be sitting out for a while. Running back Christian McCaffrey just signed a two-year, $38 million contract extension that will keep him in San Francisco until 2027 and pay him mountains more than any other player at his position.

Looming above all of those moves is quarterback Brock Purdy, who will be eligible for a long-term deal after this season that will likely pay him at least $40 million per year. With that in mind, one would have to lend at least some credence to the rumors that the Pittsburgh Steelers could land either Samuel or Aiyuk in a trade before the 2024 season kicks off.

What Samuel knows he can control is how he plays this year, and if he's successful and his team is successful, he's going to get paid—in San Francisco or somewhere else.

Source: The Athletic

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.