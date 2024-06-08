Highlights Uncertainty looms over the 49ers' top receivers, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, due to future cap considerations.

Deebo Samuel remains a versatile weapon in Kyle Shanahan's offense, despite recent trade rumors, with stats and presence that impact the team.

The 49ers face tough decisions on maintaining their offensive core, while navigating a competitive NFC West.

Rumors have been swirling all offseason regarding the San Francisco 49ers' top two receivers - Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel.

With uncertainty regarding the Niners' cap space in the coming seasons and Aiyuk looking to be one of the NFL's highest paid receivers, many pundits have jumped to the conclusion that the Niners would have to part ways with one of their top receivers.

With Debbo Samuel signed for this season and through 2025, with cap hits of $28.6 million and $24.2 million respectively, San Francisco may have to make a decision on whether to keep one of their most versatile weapons for the long haul, or prioritize other young stars on the roster.

Samuel is entering his age-28 season and his sixth in the NFL. He has been a major part of Kyle Shanahan's offense since entering the league, and the team will likely have to figure out how much longer he will remain a focal point for them.

Deebo Samuel Moving Past Recent Trade Rumors

Samuel is ready to get to work in camp

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Samuel was recently asked at the 49ers' OTA sessions on how he felt about trade rumors that have been surfacing this offseason. Per Tim Kawakani of The Athletic:

"Yeah, I heard (the trade rumors). Had a conversation with my agent about it. They were going back and forth with it, whoever it was. It was a thing at first. But gonna move past it. We’re here, and we’re here to get better."

If Samuel does in fact stay in San Francisco, at least for this season, they'll definitely need a locked in Deebo, as the Niners aim to get back to the Super Bowl, and finish the job this time.

Sanuel has been somewhat of a Swiss-Army knife for the 49ers in his career, with Kyle Shanahan finding clever ways to use him both in the backfield and out wide.

Deebo Samuel's Career Stats (Total Scrimmage) Year Touches Yards Yards-per-Touch Touchdowns 2019 71 961 13.5 6 2020 41 417 10.2 1 2021 136 1,770 13 14 2022 98 864 8.8 5 2023 97 1,117 11.5 12

Samuel is a player whose impact can not all be told in stats, as his physical presence in the Niners offense helps things click.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 49ers hold a record of 46-20 with Deebo Samuel on the active roster, and are 8-9 in games he's missed throughout his career.

While Deebo Samuel is a huge part of the Niners' identity on offense, Brandon Aiyuk has also emerged as one of the game's better young receivers, and Christian McCaffrey is clearly going to be a huge part of the Niners with the recent extension he just signed.

The question will soon become, how long can the Niners keep their offensive core together with McCaffrey, Aiyuk and Samuel, along with Brock Purdy, who has two more years on an incredibly team-friendly deal with a cap hit of just over $1 million for the next two seasons.

How much longer is San Francisco's championship window?

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Is this the 49ers' last ride with their core offensive pieces that took them to the last three NFC Championship games and to Super Bowl 58? GM Jon Lynch will have some tough decisions to make in the next couple of offseasons, especially once Purdy's rookie deal expires.

Assuming the Niners pay him market value after the 2025 season, where is that going to leave Deebo Samuel? Will Purdy take a more team-friendly deal to keep the band together?

In what is a tough and improving NFC West, the Niners still enter the 2024 season as the division favorites, but the Rams will be knocking on the door, and Arizona should be a much improved team. The Seahawks can't be counted out either, and the Niners will need to keep finding creative ways to stay on top of their rivals.

As for where Deebo Samuel fits into the equation, we'll have to assume he's part of the Niners' plans, at least for this season, in order to finally break through and win the franchise's sixth Super Bowl.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference. All salary and contract numbers are courtesy of Spotrac.