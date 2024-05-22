Highlights Nick Bosa attended 49ers' OTAs voluntarily, hinting at potential Super Bowl push for 2023.

Kyle Shanahan praised Bosa's dedication, highlighting his unfortunate absences in the past due to COVID, ACL injury, and contract issues.

Quarterback Brock Purdy emphasized the significance of Bosa's presence on the field for the team's morale and preparation.

The San Francisco 49ers came just short of an elusive Super Bowl back in February. That devastating loss marked their second such defeat in the big game to the Kansas City Chiefs in recent years. San Francisco is hoping to make another run at the Super Bowl this year, and they recently received additional motivation through star defensive end Nick Bosa.

Bosa made an appearance at the team's latest round of OTAs on Tuesday, as reported by Pro Football Talk. This is a rather unusual sight. Normally, the star defensive end would be training on his own in Florida until mandatory activities began. However, Bosa made the trip to Santa Clara to partake in voluntary workouts.

The 49ers are certainly hoping for another big year from the Ohio State product. Bosa won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 before truly breaking out in 2021, recording 52 total tackles and 15.5 sacks one year removed from an injury.

Nick Bosa 2023 Stats Stat Bosa Combined Tackles 53 Sacks 10.5 Tackles For Loss 16 QB Hits 35 Passes Defended 4

He has remained one of the best pass rushers in the NFL since, winning Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. Bosa has racked up 209 total tackles and 53.5 sacks in 68 career games.

Related 49ers' CB Says the Team Will be 'Hungrier' in 2024 Following Super Bowl Loss Charvarius Ward and the rest of his 49ers teammates are tired of losing in the playoffs, and they want to change that in 2024.

49ers respond to Bosa's OTA appearance

There's an overall positive vibe in San Francisco this offseason

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bosa's appearance at OTAs this week drew a couple of reactions from those within the organization. Head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed his happiness about the appearance. The 49ers coach mentioned the Ohio State product's unfortunate string of luck regarding previous offseasons. Factors such as COVID-19, his ACL injury, and contract negotiations affected his potential availability in the past.

As shared by Pro Football Talk, Shanahan continued:

And then this is the first year that kind of [has] just been a totally normal year. And I think the one year that it was like that, he came to a few OTAs; didn’t come to all of them. But he didn’t just come in minicamp. So, I’m glad he’s here the first week, and hopefully, he’ll continue.

Quarterback Brock Purdy was also pleased to see his teammate at OTAs. The 49ers' signal caller said Bosa's presence carried a lot of weight with his teammates, and his participation certainly helped Purdy with certain looks from an offensive perspective, which the Iowa State product considers valuable:

You tell it means something to him, and to show up, phase three, practicing on the field, it’s pretty special. So for all of us to see that, it’s like, ‘All right, [if] Bosa’s taking it serious, then we all should.’ But regardless, being out on the field, giving our guys looks, the offensive line looks, and for myself, pocket movement, all that kind of stuff, it’s huge. You can’t get enough reps of it.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 49ers reward talent when they see it, as they employ the highest-paid RB (AAV), the highest-paid TE (total), the highest-paid tackle (total), and the highest-paid edge rusher (AAV and total).

The 49ers were not at full strength during Tuesday's OTAs. Running back Christian McCaffery, as well as wide receivers Jauan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk, did not participate. But having Bosa on the field was a welcome sight for the NFC Champions. And it's a sight they certainly hope will continue as OTAs progress this summer.

All stats are sourced from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.