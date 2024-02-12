Highlights The San Francisco 49ers did not prepare their players for the new overtime rules or discuss relevant strategy for the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs had extensively planned for overtime in the playoffs, wanting to receive the ball second, so Mahomes could respond.

Shanahan's failure to prepare and adapt in critical moments is becoming a recurring issue, tarnishing his coaching reputation.

Considering this is the third time Kyle Shanahan has been in the Super Bowl (after losing the first two appearances), one would think he would have his team prepared for every possible situation the game could throw at him. Turns out, that assumption was wrong.

According to The Ringer's Lindsay Jones, the San Francisco 49ers apparently did not think it was necessary to coach their players on the new playoff overtime rules, nor lay out a specific strategy when the extra period started. The Kansas City Chiefs went on to win 25-22 in Super Bowl 58, scoring a TD in overtime to outdo the 49ers' earlier field goal.

This all despite the fact that Shanahan participated in the only other Super Bowl to go to OT, when he was the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51. That game was infamous for the 28-3 lead the Falcons blew as Tom Brady and the New England Patriots roared back for an overtime win. In both of Shanahan's Super Bowl appearances as the head coach, he has lost after taking double-digit leads as well.

With Patrick Mahomes (and a well-trained Kansas City Chiefs team) on the other sideline in Super Bowl 58, suffice to say that oversight did not go unpunished. The Super Bowl 58 loss will sting in San Francisco for a long time, but Shanahan will spend the rest of his career regretting his mistake.

Chiefs planned for OT all season, 49ers "never discussed it"

Shanahan's coaching gaffe led to his third straight double-digit blown lead in the Super Bowl

According to Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, the team was discussing their Super Bowl overtime strategy from the moment they beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game:

We talked through this for two weeks. How we was going to give the ball to the opponent; if they scored, we was going for two at the end of the game. We rehearsed it.

According to safety Justin Reid and other players, the team was preparing for this exact scenario (overtime in the playoffs) as far back as training camp.

Juxtapose that with what 49ers players were saying after the game, and it's impossible not to feel like Shanahan simply got out-coached on the biggest stage in football yet again. All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk seemed lost when asked about the new overtime scenarios:

I guess [wanting the ball first is] not the case. I don’t really know the strategy [for overtime in the playoffs].

For his part, the 49ers head coach did say the analytics department discussed the decision to receive the ball first in overtime, citing a desire to "have the ball third". On paper, the strategy makes sense: had the 49ers been able to hold the Chiefs to a field goal on the first possession in overtime, matching their own, then the game would have entered sudden death with the 49ers getting the ball first.

Of course, that strategy fails to account for the fact that Patrick freaking Mahomes was on the other sideline (a guy who, by the way, was the reason for the playoff overtime rule change in the first place). It also doesn't recognize the circumstances of the game, where the 49ers blew yet another double-digit lead to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

In Shanahan's defense, it was the first game in NFL history where the new playoff overtime rules were relevant. But, also, this was the literal Super Bowl. There's no excuse not to be wholly prepared for every possible circumstance, especially with two weeks to ensure all your bases are covered.

Ultimately, the failure to prep the players and build out a more flexible strategy falls squarely on the shoulders of Shanahan, whose history of gaffes on football's biggest stage is becoming untenable. For a coach that Andy Reid called "brilliant", Shanahan can't seem to get out of his own way.

Source: Lindsay Jones (via The Ringer)

